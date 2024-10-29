MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson ruled out of final Test against India

The 34-year-old Williamson, who also missed the first two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune, will continue his groin injury rehabilitation in order to get ready for the upcoming three-Test home series against England.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 08:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand batter Kane Williamson also missed the first two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand batter Kane Williamson also missed the first two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand batter Kane Williamson also missed the first two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson will miss the third and final Test against India, set to begin in Mumbai on Friday.

The 34-year-old Williamson, who also missed the first two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune, will not travel to India and instead continue his groin injury rehabilitation in order to get ready for the upcoming three-Test home series against England. The first England Test starts at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 28.

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in Bengaluru and 113 runs in Pune to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, sealing a historic first-ever series triumph in Tests in India.

“Kane continues to show good signs, but isn’t quite ready to jump on a plane and join us,” said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

“While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he’ll be good to go for England.

“The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first Test in Christchurch.”

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
