BAN vs SA, 2nd Test: After defeat in series opener, Taijul vows Bangladesh to win second South Africa Test

“We only have one goal -- to win this match,” Taijul said, on the eve of the Test in Chattogram, on a traditionally batting-friendly wicket.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 19:16 IST , Chittagong - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam (L) celebrates with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on October 21, 2024.
Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (L) celebrates with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto after taking the wicket of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on October 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam (L) celebrates with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on October 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam said Monday he was determined to level the series against South Africa in the second and final Test, after a crushing seven-wicket defeat in the opener.

South Africa has won all 15 Test encounters between the two sides and is eyeing a series clean sweep to propel it up the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

“We only have one goal -- to win this match,” Taijul said, on the eve of the Test in Chattogram, on a traditionally batting-friendly wicket.

READ MORE | BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Mehidy Hasan rescues Bangladesh from innings defeat vs South Africa

“Whether it’s batting, bowling, or fielding, we have to play as a team”, added the 32-year-old spinner, who took eight wickets in the first Test at Mirpur.

Bangladesh has played 24 Tests in Chattogram but won just two with seven draws, its highest number at any venue.

South Africa is fifth in the WTC standings, with Bangladesh languishing at eighth.

“If we can form two-three partnerships, one or two batters can get centuries, or one or two players score fifties, we can have a bigger total”, he said.

Taijul brushed off reports he would replace skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto after the Test -- but said he would be up for the task if offered. “I’ve been playing for 10 years,” he said. “I’m ready”.

Bangladesh made two changes to its squad, bringing in right-arm pacer Khaled Ahmed to replace Taskin Ahmed and uncapped wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon for Jaker Ali, who made his debut in the first Test.

‘Win consecutively’

South Africa’s stand-in captain Aiden Markram said it was “definitely relieving” after the Test victory in Mirpur ended a decade-long drought in South Asia.

“Good sides find ways to win consecutively -- and that’s been our drive coming into this Test match,” Markram told reporters. “So, hopefully, we can put in another good performance.”

Kagiso Rabada was South Africa’s hero in the first match, finishing with nine wickets, which included the record-breaking mark of becoming the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets.

READ MORE | BAN vs SA: South Africa in confident mood after first Test win in Indian subcontinent in 10 years

Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne contributed with a century.

Markram is leading the South Africa team with regular captain Temba Bavuma recovering from a muscle injury.

“It is always an honour and privilege to captain your country, especially in a Test match, so I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

But he paid credit to his men, saying it was the “players who make the difference”.

“We had guys who put their hands up in the first Test match, getting us into a really good position to win,” he said. “That focus will pretty much be the same for this Test.”

