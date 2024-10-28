MagazineBuy Print

West Indies signs 14 women on one-year contracts

The new deals follow the Maroon Warriors’ impressive run to the semifinals of the Women’s T20 World Cup, where they lost to New Zealand.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 10:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
West Indies players during a Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match at Dubai International Stadium.
West Indies players during a Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match at Dubai International Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Indies players during a Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match at Dubai International Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has signed 14 female players on one-year contracts to boost their prospects at international tournaments, the governing body said on Sunday.

The new deals follow the Maroon Warriors’ impressive run to the semifinals of the Women’s T20 World Cup, where they lost to New Zealand.

“Awarding contracts to these talented female players underscores CWI’s commitment to advancing cricket in the region,” CWI director Miles Bascombe said in a statement.

This expansion brings the total of contracted regional players to 104 for the year and 164 in total including Senior and Academy players.

The athletes are Melicia Clarke and Kimberley Anthony from the Leeward Islands, Earnisha Fontaine, Abini St. Jean and Nerissa Crafton from the Windward Islands, Shanika Bruce and Alisa Scantlebury from Barbados, Shenetta Grimmond, Plaffiana Millington and Mandy Mangru from Guyana, Celina Whyte from Jamaica, Shalini Samaroo, KD Jazz Mitchell and Reniece Boyce from Trinidad and Tobago.

CWI has also renewed the annual contracts of 90 male players across six territories, bringing the total number of regional players under contract to 164 senior and academy cricketers.

Related Topics

West Indies /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

