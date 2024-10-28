MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Bangladesh T20Is: Stats review and key numbers from IND v BAN series

Nitish Reddy became the first Indian player perform the all-round feat of scoring 70-plus runs and claiming two wickets in the same T20I match.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 10:05 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Nitish Reddy.
Nitish Reddy. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak
infoIcon

Nitish Reddy. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak



 

0 The number of Indian players, before the start of the T20I series against Bangladesh, to perform the all-round feat of scoring 70-plus runs and claim two wickets in the same T20I match. In the second T20I in Delhi, Nitish Reddy became the first Indian player to do so. This happened in only the second match of his career. Eight other players from the top cricketing nations have also achieved this feat, with Australian Shane Watson and Pakistani Mohd Hafeez being the only ones to have done it twice.

Players achieving the feat of 70+ runs and 2+ wickets in a T20I match

Among players from top cricketing nations

Runs

Bowl

Player

For

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

88*

2/21

David Hussey

Aus

SA

Johannesburg

27 Mar 2009

L

71

4/10

Mohd Hafeez

Pak 

Zim 

Harare

16 Sep 2011 

W

72

3/34

Shane Watson

Aus

Ind

Colombo RPS

28 Sep 2012

W

70

2/29

Shane Watson

Aus

SA

Colombo RPS 

30 Sep 2012

W

86

3/25

Mohd Hafeez

Pak

SA

Centurion

3 Mar 2013

W

82*

2/17

Corey Anderson

NZ

Pak

Wellington WTS

22 Jan 2016

W

103*

3/10

Glenn Maxwell

Aus

Eng

Hobart (BO)

7 Feb 2018

W

75

3/24

Mitchell Marsh

Aus

WI

Gros Islet

14 Jul 2021

W

87

2/16

Liam Livingstone

Eng

Aus

Cardiff

13 Sep 2024

W

74

2/23

Nitish K. Reddy

Ind

Ban

Delhi

9 Oct 2024

W


 

87 The number of T20I wickets claimed by India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh after playing in 56 matches so far in his career. He last played in the second match of the series in Delhi on 9 October 2024. His wickets tally is the highest by any pace bowler in the history of T20I cricket after the first 56 games of their career. Additionally, his bowling strike-rate of less than 14 is the best among the pacers listed below.

Pace bowlers with most T20I wickets after their first 56 games

Wkts

Bowler (for)

Balls

Runs

Ave.

S/R

R/O

87

Arshdeep Singh (Ind)

1156

1597

18.36

13.29

8.29

82

Mustafizur Rahman (Ban)

1227

1542

18.80

14.96

7.54

80

Umar Gul (Pak)

1331

1340

16.75

14.14

7.11

80

K. C. Karan (Nepal)

1125

1445

18.06

14.06

7.71

76

Bilal Khan (Oman)

1195

1277

16.80

15.72

6.41

75

Mark Adair (Ire)

1181

1490

19.87

15.75

7.57

74

Trent Boult (NZ)

1281

1696

22.92

17.31

7.94

Note: Arshdeep has so far appeared in 56 T20I matches

82 The number of runs scored by Indian batters during the first six overs of the match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.This is India’s joint-highest PowerPlay score in T20Is.

Highest T20I PowerPlay scores for India

PP

Total (Ov)

Opponent

Venue

Date

Result

Batting

82/2

89/2 (6.3)

Scotland 

Dubai 

5 Nov 2021

Won

2nd

82/1

297/6 (20)

Bangladesh

Hyderabad 

12 Oct 2024

Won 

1st

78/2

203/5 (20)

South Africa 

Johannesburg 

18 Feb 2018

Won

1st

77/1

235/4 (20)

Australia 

Trivandrum

26 Nov 2023

Won

1st

76/1

180/9 (20)

New Zealand 

Johannesburg 

16 Sep 2007

Lost

2nd


 

33 The number of T20I matches Ravi Bishnoi took to reach the 50th wicket of his career, in Hyderabad against Bangladesh on 12 October 2024. This is now the joint second-quickest by an Indian bowler to achieve the landmark and fourth quickest among leg-spinners of top cricketing nations. 

Quickest to reach 50 T20I wickets for India

M

Bowler

Achieved on

Balls

Runs

Wkts

Ave.

S/R

E/R

30

Kuldeep Yadav

8 Aug 2023

639

714

50

14.28

12.78

6.70

33

Arshdeep Singh

20 Aug 2023

671

949

50

18.98

13.42

8.49

33

Ravi Bishnoi

12 Oct 2024

772

940

51

18.43

15.14

7.31

34

Yuzvinder Chahal

10 Nov 2019

801

1067

50

21.34

16.02

7.99


 

Quickest to reach 50 T20I wickets among right-arm leg-spinners

Among players from top cricketing nations

M

Bowler

Achieved on

Balls

Runs

Wkts

Ave.

S/R

E/R

31

Imran Tahir

17 Feb 2017

695

740

54

13.70

12.87

6.39

31

Rashid Khan

3 Jun 2018

702

706

52

13.58

13.50

6.03

32

Wanindu Hasaranga

1 Nov 2021

664

694

50

13.88

13.28

6.27

33

Ravi Bishnoi

12 Oct 2024

772

940

51

18.43

15.14

7.31

34

Yuzvinder Chahal

10 Nov 2019

801

1067

50

21.34

16.02

7.99


 

297 India’s total against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on 12 Oct 2024. This is now the highest in any T20I match involving two Test-playing nations. The previous highest was 278/3 by Afghanistan against Ireland, which also came at an Indian ground, in Dehradun. Overall, Nepal’s total of 314/3 against Mongolia in the 2024 Asian Games in China, remains the highest in all T20s.

Highest team totals in T20s

Total

For

Opponent

Venue

Date

Series/tournament

314/3

Nepal

Mongolia

Hangzhou

27 Sep 2023

Asian Games (T20I)

297/6

India

Bangladesh

Hyderabad

12 Oct 2024

Bilateral T20I

287/3

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bengaluru

15 Apr 2024

IPL (T20)

278/3

Afghanistan

Ireland

Dehradun

23 Feb 2019

Bilateral T20I

278/4

Czech Republic

Turkey

Ilfov County

30 Aug 2019

Bilateral T20I


 

Highest team totals in T20s in India

Total

For

Opponent

Venue

Date

Series/tournament

297/6

India

Bangladesh

Hyderabad

12 Oct 2024

Bilateral T20I

287/3

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bengaluru

15 Apr 2024

IPL (T20)

278/3

Afghanistan

Ireland

Dehradun

23 Feb 2019

Bilateral T20I

277/3

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad

27 Mar 2024

IPL (T20)

275/6

Punjab

Andhra

Ranchi

17 Oct 2023

Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20)


 

11 The number of occasions India has managed to win all the games in bilateral match series of three games or more in T20Is. Among all the 100-odd sides playing T20 internationals worldwide, India is the only country to inflict 10 or more clean sweeps against its opponents.

India clean sweeping opponents by a margin of 3-0 or more in a T20I series 

#

Series

Opponent

Venue

Season

Series dates

1. 

3-0

Australia

Australia 

2015/16 

26-31 Jan 2016

2.

3-0

Sri Lanka 

India

2017/18

20-24 Dec 2017

3.

3-0

West Indies 

India

2018/19

4-11 Nov 2018

4.

3-0

West Indies

USA/West Indies

2019

3-6 Aug 2019

5.

5-0++

India 

New Zealand 

2019/20

24 Jan-2 Feb 2020

6.

3-0

New Zealand 

India

2021/22

17-21 Nov 2021

7.

3-0

West Indies 

India 

2021/22

16-20 Feb 2022

8.

3-0

Sri Lanka 

India 

2021/22

24-27 Feb 2022

9.

3-0+

Afghanistan 

India 

2023/24 

11-17 Jan 2024

10.

3-0+

Sri Lanka 

Sri Lanka

2024

27-30 Jul 2024

11.

3-0

Bangladesh 

India 

2024/25

6-12 Oct 024

5-0++ includes two tied games, 3-0+ includes one tied game


 

Clean sweeping the opposition in T20Is on most occasions (min 3 matches in a series) 

Series Wins

Team

Number of Series

11

India

35

8

Pakistan

32

6

Afghanistan

16

5

Australia

25

4

England

26


 

10 The number of consecutive victories for India in its recent T20I games. Its current unbeaten run is just two short of its record of 12 straight wins. Interestingly, Team India’s (the current World Cup champion) recent form has been so good that it has lost just one game in its last 23 matches. Its only loss occurred in Harare to Zimbabwe on 6 Jul 2024, which was its first match after winning the World title in the Caribbean.

India’s most successive T20I victories

M

From

To

Home

Away

12

3 Nov 2021 

27 Feb 2022

9

3

12

14 Dec 2023 

29 Jun 2024

3

9

10*

7 Jul 2024 

12 Oct 2024

3

7

9

7 Jan 2020 

6 Dec 2020

2

7

* Winning sequence in progress


 

India’s most successive T20I victories at home

M

From

To

11

18 Mar 2021 

27 Feb 2022

8*

1 Dec 2023 

12 Oct 2024

7

7 Nov 2017

11 Nov 2018

* winning sequence in progress


 

All records are correct and updated until 19 Oct 2024.

Related Topics

India vs Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 3, Round 3: Tripura 77/2 vs Mumbai; Rinku Singh batting for UP against Punjab
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh T20Is: Stats review and key numbers from IND v BAN series
    Mohandas Menon
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Slot plays down Liverpool’s title credentials after comeback draw at Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Joaquin Berral’s silver triumph highlights spirit of sportsmanship at Ironman 70.3
    Nigamanth P
  5. Mexican GP: Verstappen more worried about his pace than penalties
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Statsman

  1. India vs Bangladesh T20Is: Stats review and key numbers from IND v BAN series
    Mohandas Menon
  2. India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test stats review: Ravindra Jadeja’s all-rounder double
    Mohandas Menon
  3. IND vs BAN first Test stats review: Ashwin, India’s Mr. Reliable
    Mohandas Menon
  4. Shikhar Dhawan, a gritty cricketer
    Mohandas Menon
  5. India tour of Zimbabwe: Abhishek Sharma in elite list
    Mohandas Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 3, Round 3: Tripura 77/2 vs Mumbai; Rinku Singh batting for UP against Punjab
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh T20Is: Stats review and key numbers from IND v BAN series
    Mohandas Menon
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Slot plays down Liverpool’s title credentials after comeback draw at Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Joaquin Berral’s silver triumph highlights spirit of sportsmanship at Ironman 70.3
    Nigamanth P
  5. Mexican GP: Verstappen more worried about his pace than penalties
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment