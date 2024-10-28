India vs Bangladesh T20Is: Stats review and key numbers from IND v BAN series

0 The number of Indian players, before the start of the T20I series against Bangladesh, to perform the all-round feat of scoring 70-plus runs and claim two wickets in the same T20I match. In the second T20I in Delhi, Nitish Reddy became the first Indian player to do so. This happened in only the second match of his career. Eight other players from the top cricketing nations have also achieved this feat, with Australian Shane Watson and Pakistani Mohd Hafeez being the only ones to have done it twice.
Players achieving the feat of 70+ runs and 2+ wickets in a T20I match
Among players from top cricketing nations
Runs
Bowl
Player
For
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
88*
2/21
David Hussey
Aus
SA
Johannesburg
27 Mar 2009
L
71
4/10
Mohd Hafeez
Pak
Zim
Harare
16 Sep 2011
W
72
3/34
Shane Watson
Aus
Ind
Colombo RPS
28 Sep 2012
W
70
2/29
Shane Watson
Aus
SA
Colombo RPS
30 Sep 2012
W
86
3/25
Mohd Hafeez
Pak
SA
Centurion
3 Mar 2013
W
82*
2/17
Corey Anderson
NZ
Pak
Wellington WTS
22 Jan 2016
W
103*
3/10
Glenn Maxwell
Aus
Eng
Hobart (BO)
7 Feb 2018
W
75
3/24
Mitchell Marsh
Aus
WI
Gros Islet
14 Jul 2021
W
87
2/16
Liam Livingstone
Eng
Aus
Cardiff
13 Sep 2024
W
74
2/23
Nitish K. Reddy
Ind
Ban
Delhi
9 Oct 2024
W
87 The number of T20I wickets claimed by India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh after playing in 56 matches so far in his career. He last played in the second match of the series in Delhi on 9 October 2024. His wickets tally is the highest by any pace bowler in the history of T20I cricket after the first 56 games of their career. Additionally, his bowling strike-rate of less than 14 is the best among the pacers listed below.
Pace bowlers with most T20I wickets after their first 56 games
Wkts
Bowler (for)
Balls
Runs
Ave.
S/R
R/O
87
Arshdeep Singh (Ind)
1156
1597
18.36
13.29
8.29
82
Mustafizur Rahman (Ban)
1227
1542
18.80
14.96
7.54
80
Umar Gul (Pak)
1331
1340
16.75
14.14
7.11
80
K. C. Karan (Nepal)
1125
1445
18.06
14.06
7.71
76
Bilal Khan (Oman)
1195
1277
16.80
15.72
6.41
75
Mark Adair (Ire)
1181
1490
19.87
15.75
7.57
74
Trent Boult (NZ)
1281
1696
22.92
17.31
7.94
Note: Arshdeep has so far appeared in 56 T20I matches
82 The number of runs scored by Indian batters during the first six overs of the match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.This is India’s joint-highest PowerPlay score in T20Is.
Highest T20I PowerPlay scores for India
PP
Total (Ov)
Opponent
Venue
Date
Result
Batting
82/2
89/2 (6.3)
Scotland
Dubai
5 Nov 2021
Won
2nd
82/1
297/6 (20)
Bangladesh
Hyderabad
12 Oct 2024
Won
1st
78/2
203/5 (20)
South Africa
Johannesburg
18 Feb 2018
Won
1st
77/1
235/4 (20)
Australia
Trivandrum
26 Nov 2023
Won
1st
76/1
180/9 (20)
New Zealand
Johannesburg
16 Sep 2007
Lost
2nd
33 The number of T20I matches Ravi Bishnoi took to reach the 50th wicket of his career, in Hyderabad against Bangladesh on 12 October 2024. This is now the joint second-quickest by an Indian bowler to achieve the landmark and fourth quickest among leg-spinners of top cricketing nations.
Quickest to reach 50 T20I wickets for India
M
Bowler
Achieved on
Balls
Runs
Wkts
Ave.
S/R
E/R
30
Kuldeep Yadav
8 Aug 2023
639
714
50
14.28
12.78
6.70
33
Arshdeep Singh
20 Aug 2023
671
949
50
18.98
13.42
8.49
33
Ravi Bishnoi
12 Oct 2024
772
940
51
18.43
15.14
7.31
34
Yuzvinder Chahal
10 Nov 2019
801
1067
50
21.34
16.02
7.99
Quickest to reach 50 T20I wickets among right-arm leg-spinners
Among players from top cricketing nations
M
Bowler
Achieved on
Balls
Runs
Wkts
Ave.
S/R
E/R
31
Imran Tahir
17 Feb 2017
695
740
54
13.70
12.87
6.39
31
Rashid Khan
3 Jun 2018
702
706
52
13.58
13.50
6.03
32
Wanindu Hasaranga
1 Nov 2021
664
694
50
13.88
13.28
6.27
33
Ravi Bishnoi
12 Oct 2024
772
940
51
18.43
15.14
7.31
34
Yuzvinder Chahal
10 Nov 2019
801
1067
50
21.34
16.02
7.99
297 India’s total against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on 12 Oct 2024. This is now the highest in any T20I match involving two Test-playing nations. The previous highest was 278/3 by Afghanistan against Ireland, which also came at an Indian ground, in Dehradun. Overall, Nepal’s total of 314/3 against Mongolia in the 2024 Asian Games in China, remains the highest in all T20s.
Highest team totals in T20s
Total
For
Opponent
Venue
Date
Series/tournament
314/3
Nepal
Mongolia
Hangzhou
27 Sep 2023
Asian Games (T20I)
297/6
India
Bangladesh
Hyderabad
12 Oct 2024
Bilateral T20I
287/3
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Bengaluru
15 Apr 2024
IPL (T20)
278/3
Afghanistan
Ireland
Dehradun
23 Feb 2019
Bilateral T20I
278/4
Czech Republic
Turkey
Ilfov County
30 Aug 2019
Bilateral T20I
Highest team totals in T20s in India
Total
For
Opponent
Venue
Date
Series/tournament
297/6
India
Bangladesh
Hyderabad
12 Oct 2024
Bilateral T20I
287/3
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Bengaluru
15 Apr 2024
IPL (T20)
278/3
Afghanistan
Ireland
Dehradun
23 Feb 2019
Bilateral T20I
277/3
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Hyderabad
27 Mar 2024
IPL (T20)
275/6
Punjab
Andhra
Ranchi
17 Oct 2023
Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20)
11 The number of occasions India has managed to win all the games in bilateral match series of three games or more in T20Is. Among all the 100-odd sides playing T20 internationals worldwide, India is the only country to inflict 10 or more clean sweeps against its opponents.
India clean sweeping opponents by a margin of 3-0 or more in a T20I series
#
Series
Opponent
Venue
Season
Series dates
1.
3-0
Australia
Australia
2015/16
26-31 Jan 2016
2.
3-0
Sri Lanka
India
2017/18
20-24 Dec 2017
3.
3-0
West Indies
India
2018/19
4-11 Nov 2018
4.
3-0
West Indies
USA/West Indies
2019
3-6 Aug 2019
5.
5-0++
India
New Zealand
2019/20
24 Jan-2 Feb 2020
6.
3-0
New Zealand
India
2021/22
17-21 Nov 2021
7.
3-0
West Indies
India
2021/22
16-20 Feb 2022
8.
3-0
Sri Lanka
India
2021/22
24-27 Feb 2022
9.
3-0+
Afghanistan
India
2023/24
11-17 Jan 2024
10.
3-0+
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
2024
27-30 Jul 2024
11.
3-0
Bangladesh
India
2024/25
6-12 Oct 024
5-0++ includes two tied games, 3-0+ includes one tied game
Clean sweeping the opposition in T20Is on most occasions (min 3 matches in a series)
Series Wins
Team
Number of Series
11
India
35
8
Pakistan
32
6
Afghanistan
16
5
Australia
25
4
England
26
10 The number of consecutive victories for India in its recent T20I games. Its current unbeaten run is just two short of its record of 12 straight wins. Interestingly, Team India’s (the current World Cup champion) recent form has been so good that it has lost just one game in its last 23 matches. Its only loss occurred in Harare to Zimbabwe on 6 Jul 2024, which was its first match after winning the World title in the Caribbean.
India’s most successive T20I victories
M
From
To
Home
Away
12
3 Nov 2021
27 Feb 2022
9
3
12
14 Dec 2023
29 Jun 2024
3
9
10*
7 Jul 2024
12 Oct 2024
3
7
9
7 Jan 2020
6 Dec 2020
2
7
* Winning sequence in progress
India’s most successive T20I victories at home
M
From
To
11
18 Mar 2021
27 Feb 2022
8*
1 Dec 2023
12 Oct 2024
7
7 Nov 2017
11 Nov 2018
* winning sequence in progress
All records are correct and updated until 19 Oct 2024.
