India vs Bangladesh T20Is: Stats review and key numbers from IND v BAN series









0 The number of Indian players, before the start of the T20I series against Bangladesh, to perform the all-round feat of scoring 70-plus runs and claim two wickets in the same T20I match. In the second T20I in Delhi, Nitish Reddy became the first Indian player to do so. This happened in only the second match of his career. Eight other players from the top cricketing nations have also achieved this feat, with Australian Shane Watson and Pakistani Mohd Hafeez being the only ones to have done it twice.

Players achieving the feat of 70+ runs and 2+ wickets in a T20I match

Among players from top cricketing nations

Runs Bowl Player For Opp Venue Date Result 88* 2/21 David Hussey Aus SA Johannesburg 27 Mar 2009 L 71 4/10 Mohd Hafeez Pak Zim Harare 16 Sep 2011 W 72 3/34 Shane Watson Aus Ind Colombo RPS 28 Sep 2012 W 70 2/29 Shane Watson Aus SA Colombo RPS 30 Sep 2012 W 86 3/25 Mohd Hafeez Pak SA Centurion 3 Mar 2013 W 82* 2/17 Corey Anderson NZ Pak Wellington WTS 22 Jan 2016 W 103* 3/10 Glenn Maxwell Aus Eng Hobart (BO) 7 Feb 2018 W 75 3/24 Mitchell Marsh Aus WI Gros Islet 14 Jul 2021 W 87 2/16 Liam Livingstone Eng Aus Cardiff 13 Sep 2024 W 74 2/23 Nitish K. Reddy Ind Ban Delhi 9 Oct 2024 W





87 The number of T20I wickets claimed by India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh after playing in 56 matches so far in his career. He last played in the second match of the series in Delhi on 9 October 2024. His wickets tally is the highest by any pace bowler in the history of T20I cricket after the first 56 games of their career. Additionally, his bowling strike-rate of less than 14 is the best among the pacers listed below.

Pace bowlers with most T20I wickets after their first 56 games

Wkts Bowler (for) Balls Runs Ave. S/R R/O 87 Arshdeep Singh (Ind) 1156 1597 18.36 13.29 8.29 82 Mustafizur Rahman (Ban) 1227 1542 18.80 14.96 7.54 80 Umar Gul (Pak) 1331 1340 16.75 14.14 7.11 80 K. C. Karan (Nepal) 1125 1445 18.06 14.06 7.71 76 Bilal Khan (Oman) 1195 1277 16.80 15.72 6.41 75 Mark Adair (Ire) 1181 1490 19.87 15.75 7.57 74 Trent Boult (NZ) 1281 1696 22.92 17.31 7.94

Note: Arshdeep has so far appeared in 56 T20I matches

82 The number of runs scored by Indian batters during the first six overs of the match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.This is India’s joint-highest PowerPlay score in T20Is.

Highest T20I PowerPlay scores for India

PP Total (Ov) Opponent Venue Date Result Batting 82/2 89/2 (6.3) Scotland Dubai 5 Nov 2021 Won 2nd 82/1 297/6 (20) Bangladesh Hyderabad 12 Oct 2024 Won 1st 78/2 203/5 (20) South Africa Johannesburg 18 Feb 2018 Won 1st 77/1 235/4 (20) Australia Trivandrum 26 Nov 2023 Won 1st 76/1 180/9 (20) New Zealand Johannesburg 16 Sep 2007 Lost 2nd





33 The number of T20I matches Ravi Bishnoi took to reach the 50th wicket of his career, in Hyderabad against Bangladesh on 12 October 2024. This is now the joint second-quickest by an Indian bowler to achieve the landmark and fourth quickest among leg-spinners of top cricketing nations.

Quickest to reach 50 T20I wickets for India

M Bowler Achieved on Balls Runs Wkts Ave. S/R E/R 30 Kuldeep Yadav 8 Aug 2023 639 714 50 14.28 12.78 6.70 33 Arshdeep Singh 20 Aug 2023 671 949 50 18.98 13.42 8.49 33 Ravi Bishnoi 12 Oct 2024 772 940 51 18.43 15.14 7.31 34 Yuzvinder Chahal 10 Nov 2019 801 1067 50 21.34 16.02 7.99





Quickest to reach 50 T20I wickets among right-arm leg-spinners

Among players from top cricketing nations

M Bowler Achieved on Balls Runs Wkts Ave. S/R E/R 31 Imran Tahir 17 Feb 2017 695 740 54 13.70 12.87 6.39 31 Rashid Khan 3 Jun 2018 702 706 52 13.58 13.50 6.03 32 Wanindu Hasaranga 1 Nov 2021 664 694 50 13.88 13.28 6.27 33 Ravi Bishnoi 12 Oct 2024 772 940 51 18.43 15.14 7.31 34 Yuzvinder Chahal 10 Nov 2019 801 1067 50 21.34 16.02 7.99





297 India’s total against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on 12 Oct 2024. This is now the highest in any T20I match involving two Test-playing nations. The previous highest was 278/3 by Afghanistan against Ireland, which also came at an Indian ground, in Dehradun. Overall, Nepal’s total of 314/3 against Mongolia in the 2024 Asian Games in China, remains the highest in all T20s.

Highest team totals in T20s

Total For Opponent Venue Date Series/tournament 314/3 Nepal Mongolia Hangzhou 27 Sep 2023 Asian Games (T20I) 297/6 India Bangladesh Hyderabad 12 Oct 2024 Bilateral T20I 287/3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 15 Apr 2024 IPL (T20) 278/3 Afghanistan Ireland Dehradun 23 Feb 2019 Bilateral T20I 278/4 Czech Republic Turkey Ilfov County 30 Aug 2019 Bilateral T20I





Highest team totals in T20s in India

Total For Opponent Venue Date Series/tournament 297/6 India Bangladesh Hyderabad 12 Oct 2024 Bilateral T20I 287/3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 15 Apr 2024 IPL (T20) 278/3 Afghanistan Ireland Dehradun 23 Feb 2019 Bilateral T20I 277/3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 27 Mar 2024 IPL (T20) 275/6 Punjab Andhra Ranchi 17 Oct 2023 Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20)





11 The number of occasions India has managed to win all the games in bilateral match series of three games or more in T20Is. Among all the 100-odd sides playing T20 internationals worldwide, India is the only country to inflict 10 or more clean sweeps against its opponents.

India clean sweeping opponents by a margin of 3-0 or more in a T20I series

# Series Opponent Venue Season Series dates 1. 3-0 Australia Australia 2015/16 26-31 Jan 2016 2. 3-0 Sri Lanka India 2017/18 20-24 Dec 2017 3. 3-0 West Indies India 2018/19 4-11 Nov 2018 4. 3-0 West Indies USA/West Indies 2019 3-6 Aug 2019 5. 5-0++ India New Zealand 2019/20 24 Jan-2 Feb 2020 6. 3-0 New Zealand India 2021/22 17-21 Nov 2021 7. 3-0 West Indies India 2021/22 16-20 Feb 2022 8. 3-0 Sri Lanka India 2021/22 24-27 Feb 2022 9. 3-0+ Afghanistan India 2023/24 11-17 Jan 2024 10. 3-0+ Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 2024 27-30 Jul 2024 11. 3-0 Bangladesh India 2024/25 6-12 Oct 024

5-0++ includes two tied games, 3-0+ includes one tied game





Clean sweeping the opposition in T20Is on most occasions (min 3 matches in a series)

Series Wins Team Number of Series 11 India 35 8 Pakistan 32 6 Afghanistan 16 5 Australia 25 4 England 26





10 The number of consecutive victories for India in its recent T20I games. Its current unbeaten run is just two short of its record of 12 straight wins. Interestingly, Team India’s (the current World Cup champion) recent form has been so good that it has lost just one game in its last 23 matches. Its only loss occurred in Harare to Zimbabwe on 6 Jul 2024, which was its first match after winning the World title in the Caribbean.

India’s most successive T20I victories

M From To Home Away 12 3 Nov 2021 27 Feb 2022 9 3 12 14 Dec 2023 29 Jun 2024 3 9 10* 7 Jul 2024 12 Oct 2024 3 7 9 7 Jan 2020 6 Dec 2020 2 7

* Winning sequence in progress





India’s most successive T20I victories at home

M From To 11 18 Mar 2021 27 Feb 2022 8* 1 Dec 2023 12 Oct 2024 7 7 Nov 2017 11 Nov 2018

* winning sequence in progress





All records are correct and updated until 19 Oct 2024.