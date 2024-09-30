MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN first Test stats review: Ashwin, India’s Mr. Reliable

R. Ashwin became the latest to join the elite list of batters with back-to-back Test hundreds at Chepauk. This and more in this edition of Statsman.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 16:30 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Ravichandran Ashwin played a pivotal role in India’s win against Bangladesh in the first Test.
Ravichandran Ashwin played a pivotal role in India’s win against Bangladesh in the first Test. | Photo Credit: R RAGU
infoIcon

Ravichandran Ashwin played a pivotal role in India’s win against Bangladesh in the first Test. | Photo Credit: R RAGU



 

4 The number of batters who have scored back-to-back centuries at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, in Chennai. R. Ashwin became the latest to join this elite list along with three other players.

Back-to-back centuries at Chepauk, Chennai

Batter (team)

Scores

Opponent

Month, Year

Result

Duleep Mendis (Sri Lanka)

105 & 105

India

Sept 1982

Drawn

Sachin Tendulkar (India)

136

Pakistan

Jan 1999

Lost


 

126

Australia

Mar 2001

Won

Andrew Strauss (England)

123 & 108

India

Dec 2008

Lost

R Ashwin (India)

106

England

Feb 2021

Won


 

113

Bangladesh

Sep 2024

Won

Note: Both Mendis & Strauss made twin centuries in their only Test match at Chepauk.


 

3 The number of players older than R. Ashwin to register a three-figure score in Test cricket for India.

Oldest to score a Test century for India

Age

Batter (Runs)

Opponent

Venue

Date

Result

40y-22d

Vijay Merchant (154)

England

Delhi

3 Nov 1951

Drawn

38y-307d

Rahul Dravid (119)

West Indies

Kolkata

14 Nov 2011

Won

38y-269d

Vinoo Mankad (231)

New Zealand

Chennai (Corpn)

6 Jan 1956

Won

38y-2d

R. Ashwin (113)

Bangladesh

Chennai (MAC)

19 Sep 2024

Won

37y-255d

Sachin Tendulkar (146)

South Africa

Cape Town

4 Jan 2011

Drawn

Note:
** Only the player’s last century has been listed above.

** Dravid had five Test centuries after the age of 38.

** Vinoo Mankad had two Test double centuries at the age of 38

** Merchant was playing the final Test match of his career.


 

2 The number of batters who have scored a maximum of four Test centuries while batting at number eight. Ashwin’s century at Chepauk against Bangladesh allowed him to match New Zealander Daniel Vettori. For the record, Vettori has scored five Test centuries from batting positions eight and lower (including one at #9), while Ashwin has scored four (all at #8).

Most Test centuries in batting position #8

100s

Batter at #8

1st
100

2nd
100

3rd
100

4th
100

(Total Test 100s)

4

Daniel Vettori (NZ)

127

118

140

110

(6)

4

R. Ashwin (Ind)

103

124

106

113

(6)

3

Kamran Akmal (Pak)

109

154

113

(6)


 

Most Test centuries in batting positions from #8 to #11

100s

Batter at #8

#8

#9

(Total Test 100s)

5

Daniel Vettori (NZ)

4

1

(6)

4

R. Ashwin (Ind)

4

0

(6)

3

Kamran Akmal (Pak)

3

0

(6)

3

Jason Holder (WI)

2

1

(3)


 

4 The number of occasions when India’s batters in batting positions 7 and 8 scored 80-plus in the same Test innings. Incidentally, In Test cricket history, batters at #7 and #8 have scored centuries together on 12 occasions. In a Test match in Delhi in November 1948, the West Indian pair of Everton Weekes (128) at #7 and Robert Christiani (107) at #8 achieved this feat, which is the only instance on Indian soil.

Batters at numbers 7 and 8 making scores of 80+ in the same Test innings for India

Batter #7

Batter #8

Opponent

Venue

Month, Year

Result

Inns

Total

Chandu Borde (84)

Salim Durani (90)

England

Mumbai (BS)

Jan 1964

Drawn

1

300

M. S. Dhoni (92)

Anil Kumble (110*)

England

The Oval

Aug 2007

Drawn

1

664

Rishabh Pant (159*)

Ravindra Jadeja (81)

Australia

Sydney

Jan 2019

Drawn

1

622/7d

Ravindra Jadeja (86)

R. Ashwin (113)

Bangladesh

Chennai

Sep 2024

Won

1

376

Note: Ashwin, in Chennai, became the first Indian to register a three-figure score on Day1 of a Test match at #8


 

9 The number of times a batting partnership fell just short of reaching 200 runs in Test cricket. The Chennai Test match provided the latest instance of Jadeja and Ashwin being the unfortunate pair.

199-run partnerships in Test cricket

Wkt

Batter1

Batter2

For

Opp

Venue

Month, year

Result

M Inns

4th

Alick Bannerman (70)

Percy McDonnell (147)

Aus

Eng

Sydney

Mar 1882

Won

2

3rd

Gordon Greenidge (226)

Richie Richardson (99)

WI

Aus

Bridgetown

Apr 1991

Won

3

5th

Michael Slater (143)

Steve Waugh (151*)

Aus

NZ

Wellington

Mar 2000

Won

2

2nd

Gary Kirsten (220)

Jacques Kallis (157*)

SA

Zim

Harare

Nov 2001

Won

1

3rd

Lou Vincent (104)

Stephen Fleming (105)

NZ

Aus

Perth

Nov 2001

Drawn

1

2nd

Graeme Smith (147)

Hashim Amla (69)

SA

WI

Durban

Jan 2008

Won

2

7th

Cheteshwar Pujara (202)

Wriddiman Saha (117)

Ind

Aus

Ranchi

Mar 2017

Drawn

2

6th

Angelo Matthews (145*)

Dinesh Chandimal (124)

SL

Ban

Mirpur

May 2022

Won

2

7th

Ravindra Jadeja (86)

R. Ashwin (113)

Ind

Ban

Chennai

Sep 2024

Won

1


 

6 The number of Indian pace bowlers with 400-plus wickets in all international matches for India. Jasprit Bumrah recently became the latest addition to this exclusive club of Indian pace bowlers during the first innings of the Bangladesh innings in Chennai, when he took the wicket of Hasan Mahmud. His strike rate of 33 balls per wicket is also the best among the bowlers listed in the table below.

Indian pacers with 400-plus wickets in international cricket

Wkts

Bowler

M

Ave.

S/R

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

687

Kapil Dev

356

28.83

56.68

434

253

610

Zaheer Khan+

303

31.48

48.50

311

282

17

551

J. Srinath

296

29.11

49.07

236

315

448

Mohd. Shami

188

26.06

37.90

229

195

24

434

Ishant Sharma

199

32.35

53.39

311

115

8

402

Jasprit Bumrah

196

21.02

33.33

164

149

89

+ Zaheer also played for the Asia XI in ODIs. His wicket tally includes 13 in 6 games.

Note: Overall, Bumrah is the 10th Indian bowler to claim 400-plus wickets across formats, with Anil Kumble leading the tally with 953 wickets.


 

3 The number of Bangladeshi players to appear in Tests after the age of 37 years. On the third day of the Chennai Test match, Shakib Al Hasan, at 37y-181d, became the oldest to take the field for Bangladesh in Tests.

Oldest to appear in a Test match for Bangladesh

Age

Player

Final Test date

Opp

Venue

Result

Career span

37y-182d

Shakib Al Hasan

21 Sep 2024

Ind

Chennai

Lost

17 years

37y-180d

Mohd Rafique

3 Mar 2008

SA

Chattogram DS

Lost

7 years

37y-59d

Enamul Haque

27 Apr 2003

SA

Chattogram MAA

Lost

2 years


 

0 The number of Bangladeshi bowlers to claim a five-wicket haul in Tests in India before Hasan Mahmud.

Best bowling performances by Bangladeshi bowlers in India

Bowling

Bowler

Venue

Month, Year

Result

Type

5/83

Hasan Mahmud

Chennai

Sep 2024

Lost

Pace

4/108

Abu Jayed

Indore

Nov 2019

Lost

Pace

3/55

Taskin Ahmed

Chennai

Sep 2024

Lost

Pace

3/85

Al-Amin Hossain

Kolkata

Nov 2019

Lost

Pace

3/91

Ebadat Hossain

Kolkata

Nov 2019

Lost

Pace

3/156

Taijul Islam

Hyderabad

Feb 2017

Lost

Spin+

+ left-arm


 

164 The number of wickets claimed by Jasprit Bumrah at the end of the Chennai Test match, which was the 37th match of his Test career. His wicket tally is by far the most claimed by any Indian pace bowler at this stage of their career.

Most wickets by Indian pace bowlers after their 37th Test match

Wkts

Bowler

Date

Venue

Opponent

Ave.

S/R

164

Jasprit Bumrah

22 Sep 2024

Chennai

Bangladesh

20.51

44.56

145

Kapil Dev

18 Jan 1982

Chennai

England

27.82

56.08

133

Mohd Shami

10 Dec 2018

Adelaide

Australia

29.76

52.35

128

J Srinath

7 Feb 1999

Delhi

Pakistan

31.96

66.48

122

Ishant Sharma

13 Aug 2011

Birmingham

England

34.03

59.36


 

5 The number of Test sides with the distinction of winning more Test matches than defeats. Team India, the latest entrant to this special list, created history by achieving this landmark for the first time in its Test history since its inaugural Test match in 1932, 92 years ago.

Teams with more Test wins than defeats (W-L)

Team

Win-Loss

(W-L ratio)

Playing Test cricket since

Australia 

414-232 

(1.78)

March 1877

England 

397-324 

(1.23)

March 1877

South Africa 

179-161 

(1.11)

March 1889

Pakistan 

148-144 

(1.03)

October 1952

India 

179-178 

(1.01)

June 1932


 

All records are correct and updated until 22 Sept 2024.

