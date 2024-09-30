IND vs BAN first Test stats review: Ashwin, India’s Mr. Reliable









4 The number of batters who have scored back-to-back centuries at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, in Chennai. R. Ashwin became the latest to join this elite list along with three other players.

Back-to-back centuries at Chepauk, Chennai

Batter (team) Scores Opponent Month, Year Result Duleep Mendis (Sri Lanka) 105 & 105 India Sept 1982 Drawn Sachin Tendulkar (India) 136 Pakistan Jan 1999 Lost

126 Australia Mar 2001 Won Andrew Strauss (England) 123 & 108 India Dec 2008 Lost R Ashwin (India) 106 England Feb 2021 Won

113 Bangladesh Sep 2024 Won

Note: Both Mendis & Strauss made twin centuries in their only Test match at Chepauk.





3 The number of players older than R. Ashwin to register a three-figure score in Test cricket for India.

Oldest to score a Test century for India

Age Batter (Runs) Opponent Venue Date Result 40y-22d Vijay Merchant (154) England Delhi 3 Nov 1951 Drawn 38y-307d Rahul Dravid (119) West Indies Kolkata 14 Nov 2011 Won 38y-269d Vinoo Mankad (231) New Zealand Chennai (Corpn) 6 Jan 1956 Won 38y-2d R. Ashwin (113) Bangladesh Chennai (MAC) 19 Sep 2024 Won 37y-255d Sachin Tendulkar (146) South Africa Cape Town 4 Jan 2011 Drawn

Note:

** Only the player’s last century has been listed above.

** Dravid had five Test centuries after the age of 38.

** Vinoo Mankad had two Test double centuries at the age of 38

** Merchant was playing the final Test match of his career.





2 The number of batters who have scored a maximum of four Test centuries while batting at number eight. Ashwin’s century at Chepauk against Bangladesh allowed him to match New Zealander Daniel Vettori. For the record, Vettori has scored five Test centuries from batting positions eight and lower (including one at #9), while Ashwin has scored four (all at #8).

Most Test centuries in batting position #8

100s Batter at #8 1st

100 2nd

100 3rd

100 4th

100 (Total Test 100s) 4 Daniel Vettori (NZ) 127 118 140 110 (6) 4 R. Ashwin (Ind) 103 124 106 113 (6) 3 Kamran Akmal (Pak) 109 154 113 — (6)





Most Test centuries in batting positions from #8 to #11

100s Batter at #8 #8 #9 (Total Test 100s) 5 Daniel Vettori (NZ) 4 1 (6) 4 R. Ashwin (Ind) 4 0 (6) 3 Kamran Akmal (Pak) 3 0 (6) 3 Jason Holder (WI) 2 1 (3)





4 The number of occasions when India’s batters in batting positions 7 and 8 scored 80-plus in the same Test innings. Incidentally, In Test cricket history, batters at #7 and #8 have scored centuries together on 12 occasions. In a Test match in Delhi in November 1948, the West Indian pair of Everton Weekes (128) at #7 and Robert Christiani (107) at #8 achieved this feat, which is the only instance on Indian soil.

Batters at numbers 7 and 8 making scores of 80+ in the same Test innings for India

Batter #7 Batter #8 Opponent Venue Month, Year Result Inns Total Chandu Borde (84) Salim Durani (90) England Mumbai (BS) Jan 1964 Drawn 1 300 M. S. Dhoni (92) Anil Kumble (110*) England The Oval Aug 2007 Drawn 1 664 Rishabh Pant (159*) Ravindra Jadeja (81) Australia Sydney Jan 2019 Drawn 1 622/7d Ravindra Jadeja (86) R. Ashwin (113) Bangladesh Chennai Sep 2024 Won 1 376

Note: Ashwin, in Chennai, became the first Indian to register a three-figure score on Day1 of a Test match at #8





9 The number of times a batting partnership fell just short of reaching 200 runs in Test cricket. The Chennai Test match provided the latest instance of Jadeja and Ashwin being the unfortunate pair.

199-run partnerships in Test cricket

Wkt Batter1 Batter2 For Opp Venue Month, year Result M Inns 4th Alick Bannerman (70) Percy McDonnell (147) Aus Eng Sydney Mar 1882 Won 2 3rd Gordon Greenidge (226) Richie Richardson (99) WI Aus Bridgetown Apr 1991 Won 3 5th Michael Slater (143) Steve Waugh (151*) Aus NZ Wellington Mar 2000 Won 2 2nd Gary Kirsten (220) Jacques Kallis (157*) SA Zim Harare Nov 2001 Won 1 3rd Lou Vincent (104) Stephen Fleming (105) NZ Aus Perth Nov 2001 Drawn 1 2nd Graeme Smith (147) Hashim Amla (69) SA WI Durban Jan 2008 Won 2 7th Cheteshwar Pujara (202) Wriddiman Saha (117) Ind Aus Ranchi Mar 2017 Drawn 2 6th Angelo Matthews (145*) Dinesh Chandimal (124) SL Ban Mirpur May 2022 Won 2 7th Ravindra Jadeja (86) R. Ashwin (113) Ind Ban Chennai Sep 2024 Won 1





6 The number of Indian pace bowlers with 400-plus wickets in all international matches for India. Jasprit Bumrah recently became the latest addition to this exclusive club of Indian pace bowlers during the first innings of the Bangladesh innings in Chennai, when he took the wicket of Hasan Mahmud. His strike rate of 33 balls per wicket is also the best among the bowlers listed in the table below.

Indian pacers with 400-plus wickets in international cricket

Wkts Bowler M Ave. S/R Tests ODIs T20Is 687 Kapil Dev 356 28.83 56.68 434 253 — 610 Zaheer Khan+ 303 31.48 48.50 311 282 17 551 J. Srinath 296 29.11 49.07 236 315 — 448 Mohd. Shami 188 26.06 37.90 229 195 24 434 Ishant Sharma 199 32.35 53.39 311 115 8 402 Jasprit Bumrah 196 21.02 33.33 164 149 89

+ Zaheer also played for the Asia XI in ODIs. His wicket tally includes 13 in 6 games.

Note: Overall, Bumrah is the 10th Indian bowler to claim 400-plus wickets across formats, with Anil Kumble leading the tally with 953 wickets.





3 The number of Bangladeshi players to appear in Tests after the age of 37 years. On the third day of the Chennai Test match, Shakib Al Hasan, at 37y-181d, became the oldest to take the field for Bangladesh in Tests.

Oldest to appear in a Test match for Bangladesh

Age Player Final Test date Opp Venue Result Career span 37y-182d Shakib Al Hasan 21 Sep 2024 Ind Chennai Lost 17 years 37y-180d Mohd Rafique 3 Mar 2008 SA Chattogram DS Lost 7 years 37y-59d Enamul Haque 27 Apr 2003 SA Chattogram MAA Lost 2 years





0 The number of Bangladeshi bowlers to claim a five-wicket haul in Tests in India before Hasan Mahmud.

Best bowling performances by Bangladeshi bowlers in India

Bowling Bowler Venue Month, Year Result Type 5/83 Hasan Mahmud Chennai Sep 2024 Lost Pace 4/108 Abu Jayed Indore Nov 2019 Lost Pace 3/55 Taskin Ahmed Chennai Sep 2024 Lost Pace 3/85 Al-Amin Hossain Kolkata Nov 2019 Lost Pace 3/91 Ebadat Hossain Kolkata Nov 2019 Lost Pace 3/156 Taijul Islam Hyderabad Feb 2017 Lost Spin+

+ left-arm





164 The number of wickets claimed by Jasprit Bumrah at the end of the Chennai Test match, which was the 37th match of his Test career. His wicket tally is by far the most claimed by any Indian pace bowler at this stage of their career.

Most wickets by Indian pace bowlers after their 37th Test match

Wkts Bowler Date Venue Opponent Ave. S/R 164 Jasprit Bumrah 22 Sep 2024 Chennai Bangladesh 20.51 44.56 145 Kapil Dev 18 Jan 1982 Chennai England 27.82 56.08 133 Mohd Shami 10 Dec 2018 Adelaide Australia 29.76 52.35 128 J Srinath 7 Feb 1999 Delhi Pakistan 31.96 66.48 122 Ishant Sharma 13 Aug 2011 Birmingham England 34.03 59.36





5 The number of Test sides with the distinction of winning more Test matches than defeats. Team India, the latest entrant to this special list, created history by achieving this landmark for the first time in its Test history since its inaugural Test match in 1932, 92 years ago.

Teams with more Test wins than defeats (W-L)

Team Win-Loss (W-L ratio) Playing Test cricket since Australia 414-232 (1.78) March 1877 England 397-324 (1.23) March 1877 South Africa 179-161 (1.11) March 1889 Pakistan 148-144 (1.03) October 1952 India 179-178 (1.01) June 1932





All records are correct and updated until 22 Sept 2024.