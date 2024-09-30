IND vs BAN first Test stats review: Ashwin, India’s Mr. Reliable

4 The number of batters who have scored back-to-back centuries at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, in Chennai. R. Ashwin became the latest to join this elite list along with three other players.
Back-to-back centuries at Chepauk, Chennai
Batter (team)
Scores
Opponent
Month, Year
Result
Duleep Mendis (Sri Lanka)
105 & 105
India
Sept 1982
Drawn
Sachin Tendulkar (India)
136
Pakistan
Jan 1999
Lost
126
Australia
Mar 2001
Won
Andrew Strauss (England)
123 & 108
India
Dec 2008
Lost
R Ashwin (India)
106
England
Feb 2021
Won
113
Bangladesh
Sep 2024
Won
Note: Both Mendis & Strauss made twin centuries in their only Test match at Chepauk.
3 The number of players older than R. Ashwin to register a three-figure score in Test cricket for India.
Oldest to score a Test century for India
Age
Batter (Runs)
Opponent
Venue
Date
Result
40y-22d
Vijay Merchant (154)
England
Delhi
3 Nov 1951
Drawn
38y-307d
Rahul Dravid (119)
West Indies
Kolkata
14 Nov 2011
Won
38y-269d
Vinoo Mankad (231)
New Zealand
Chennai (Corpn)
6 Jan 1956
Won
38y-2d
R. Ashwin (113)
Bangladesh
Chennai (MAC)
19 Sep 2024
Won
37y-255d
Sachin Tendulkar (146)
South Africa
Cape Town
4 Jan 2011
Drawn
Note:
** Only the player’s last century has been listed above.
** Dravid had five Test centuries after the age of 38.
** Vinoo Mankad had two Test double centuries at the age of 38
** Merchant was playing the final Test match of his career.
2 The number of batters who have scored a maximum of four Test centuries while batting at number eight. Ashwin’s century at Chepauk against Bangladesh allowed him to match New Zealander Daniel Vettori. For the record, Vettori has scored five Test centuries from batting positions eight and lower (including one at #9), while Ashwin has scored four (all at #8).
Most Test centuries in batting position #8
100s
Batter at #8
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
(Total Test 100s)
4
Daniel Vettori (NZ)
127
118
140
110
(6)
4
R. Ashwin (Ind)
103
124
106
113
(6)
3
Kamran Akmal (Pak)
109
154
113
—
(6)
Most Test centuries in batting positions from #8 to #11
100s
Batter at #8
#8
#9
(Total Test 100s)
5
Daniel Vettori (NZ)
4
1
(6)
4
R. Ashwin (Ind)
4
0
(6)
3
Kamran Akmal (Pak)
3
0
(6)
3
Jason Holder (WI)
2
1
(3)
4 The number of occasions when India’s batters in batting positions 7 and 8 scored 80-plus in the same Test innings. Incidentally, In Test cricket history, batters at #7 and #8 have scored centuries together on 12 occasions. In a Test match in Delhi in November 1948, the West Indian pair of Everton Weekes (128) at #7 and Robert Christiani (107) at #8 achieved this feat, which is the only instance on Indian soil.
Batters at numbers 7 and 8 making scores of 80+ in the same Test innings for India
Batter #7
Batter #8
Opponent
Venue
Month, Year
Result
Inns
Total
Chandu Borde (84)
Salim Durani (90)
England
Mumbai (BS)
Jan 1964
Drawn
1
300
M. S. Dhoni (92)
Anil Kumble (110*)
England
The Oval
Aug 2007
Drawn
1
664
Rishabh Pant (159*)
Ravindra Jadeja (81)
Australia
Sydney
Jan 2019
Drawn
1
622/7d
Ravindra Jadeja (86)
R. Ashwin (113)
Bangladesh
Chennai
Sep 2024
Won
1
376
Note: Ashwin, in Chennai, became the first Indian to register a three-figure score on Day1 of a Test match at #8
9 The number of times a batting partnership fell just short of reaching 200 runs in Test cricket. The Chennai Test match provided the latest instance of Jadeja and Ashwin being the unfortunate pair.
199-run partnerships in Test cricket
Wkt
Batter1
Batter2
For
Opp
Venue
Month, year
Result
M Inns
4th
Alick Bannerman (70)
Percy McDonnell (147)
Aus
Eng
Sydney
Mar 1882
Won
2
3rd
Gordon Greenidge (226)
Richie Richardson (99)
WI
Aus
Bridgetown
Apr 1991
Won
3
5th
Michael Slater (143)
Steve Waugh (151*)
Aus
NZ
Wellington
Mar 2000
Won
2
2nd
Gary Kirsten (220)
Jacques Kallis (157*)
SA
Zim
Harare
Nov 2001
Won
1
3rd
Lou Vincent (104)
Stephen Fleming (105)
NZ
Aus
Perth
Nov 2001
Drawn
1
2nd
Graeme Smith (147)
Hashim Amla (69)
SA
WI
Durban
Jan 2008
Won
2
7th
Cheteshwar Pujara (202)
Wriddiman Saha (117)
Ind
Aus
Ranchi
Mar 2017
Drawn
2
6th
Angelo Matthews (145*)
Dinesh Chandimal (124)
SL
Ban
Mirpur
May 2022
Won
2
7th
Ravindra Jadeja (86)
R. Ashwin (113)
Ind
Ban
Chennai
Sep 2024
Won
1
6 The number of Indian pace bowlers with 400-plus wickets in all international matches for India. Jasprit Bumrah recently became the latest addition to this exclusive club of Indian pace bowlers during the first innings of the Bangladesh innings in Chennai, when he took the wicket of Hasan Mahmud. His strike rate of 33 balls per wicket is also the best among the bowlers listed in the table below.
Indian pacers with 400-plus wickets in international cricket
Wkts
Bowler
M
Ave.
S/R
Tests
ODIs
T20Is
687
Kapil Dev
356
28.83
56.68
434
253
—
610
Zaheer Khan+
303
31.48
48.50
311
282
17
551
J. Srinath
296
29.11
49.07
236
315
—
448
Mohd. Shami
188
26.06
37.90
229
195
24
434
Ishant Sharma
199
32.35
53.39
311
115
8
402
Jasprit Bumrah
196
21.02
33.33
164
149
89
+ Zaheer also played for the Asia XI in ODIs. His wicket tally includes 13 in 6 games.
Note: Overall, Bumrah is the 10th Indian bowler to claim 400-plus wickets across formats, with Anil Kumble leading the tally with 953 wickets.
3 The number of Bangladeshi players to appear in Tests after the age of 37 years. On the third day of the Chennai Test match, Shakib Al Hasan, at 37y-181d, became the oldest to take the field for Bangladesh in Tests.
Oldest to appear in a Test match for Bangladesh
Age
Player
Final Test date
Opp
Venue
Result
Career span
37y-182d
Shakib Al Hasan
21 Sep 2024
Ind
Chennai
Lost
17 years
37y-180d
Mohd Rafique
3 Mar 2008
SA
Chattogram DS
Lost
7 years
37y-59d
Enamul Haque
27 Apr 2003
SA
Chattogram MAA
Lost
2 years
0 The number of Bangladeshi bowlers to claim a five-wicket haul in Tests in India before Hasan Mahmud.
Best bowling performances by Bangladeshi bowlers in India
Bowling
Bowler
Venue
Month, Year
Result
Type
5/83
Hasan Mahmud
Chennai
Sep 2024
Lost
Pace
4/108
Abu Jayed
Indore
Nov 2019
Lost
Pace
3/55
Taskin Ahmed
Chennai
Sep 2024
Lost
Pace
3/85
Al-Amin Hossain
Kolkata
Nov 2019
Lost
Pace
3/91
Ebadat Hossain
Kolkata
Nov 2019
Lost
Pace
3/156
Taijul Islam
Hyderabad
Feb 2017
Lost
Spin+
+ left-arm
164 The number of wickets claimed by Jasprit Bumrah at the end of the Chennai Test match, which was the 37th match of his Test career. His wicket tally is by far the most claimed by any Indian pace bowler at this stage of their career.
Most wickets by Indian pace bowlers after their 37th Test match
Wkts
Bowler
Date
Venue
Opponent
Ave.
S/R
164
Jasprit Bumrah
22 Sep 2024
Chennai
Bangladesh
20.51
44.56
145
Kapil Dev
18 Jan 1982
Chennai
England
27.82
56.08
133
Mohd Shami
10 Dec 2018
Adelaide
Australia
29.76
52.35
128
J Srinath
7 Feb 1999
Delhi
Pakistan
31.96
66.48
122
Ishant Sharma
13 Aug 2011
Birmingham
England
34.03
59.36
5 The number of Test sides with the distinction of winning more Test matches than defeats. Team India, the latest entrant to this special list, created history by achieving this landmark for the first time in its Test history since its inaugural Test match in 1932, 92 years ago.
Teams with more Test wins than defeats (W-L)
Team
Win-Loss
(W-L ratio)
Playing Test cricket since
Australia
414-232
(1.78)
March 1877
England
397-324
(1.23)
March 1877
South Africa
179-161
(1.11)
March 1889
Pakistan
148-144
(1.03)
October 1952
India
179-178
(1.01)
June 1932
All records are correct and updated until 22 Sept 2024.
