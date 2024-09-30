MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup tournament format explained

After the 20 group stage matches, the top two teams from each group will then advance to the semifinals which will be played on October 17 and 18 in Dubai and Sharjah respectively.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 16:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - The Women’s World Cup trophy in display.
File - The Women’s World Cup trophy in display. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File - The Women’s World Cup trophy in display. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place from October 3-20 across Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE.

The ninth edition will have 10 teams split into two groups of five - Group A and B. The group stage will be a round-robin format, with each team playing the other four teams in its group once.

After the 20 group stage matches, the top two teams from each group will then advance to the semifinals which will be played on October 17 and 18 in Dubai and Sharjah respectively.

The winners of the semifinals will meet in the final on October 20 in Dubai.

How did the teams qualify?

The top six teams from last year automatically qualified for the 2024 tournament - Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies. Pakistan also secured a place based on the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

Initially announced as the host, Bangladesh was also confirmed as a participating team. However, in August 2024, due to civil unrest in the country, the tournament was shifted to UAE.

The final two places were determined by the ICC 2024 Women’s World Cup Qualifier - Scotland and Sri Lanka, the finalists, qualified, rounding the 10 teams.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

