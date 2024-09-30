MagazineBuy Print

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: BAN 107/3; IND eyes quick turnaround after rain plays spoilsport

India vs Bangladesh, Live Score: Catch all the live scores and match updates from Day 4 of the 2nd Test between IND and BAN taking place in Kanpur on Monday.

Updated : Sep 30, 2024 08:08 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 4 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh taking place in Kanpur on Monday. 

  • September 30, 2024 07:51
    A recap of what unfurled on Day 3

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off for second consecutive day due to wet outfield

    For a second consecutive day, play was called off during the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Sunday. Day 2 was also called off due to rains.

  • September 30, 2024 07:45
    Where to watch Day 4 of the India vs Bangladesh second Test LIVE?

    Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Bangladesh second Test?

    The LIVE telecast of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

    Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs Bangladesh second Test?

    The LIVE stream of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.

