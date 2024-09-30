India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: BAN 107/3; IND eyes quick turnaround after rain plays spoilsport

- September 30, 2024 07:51A recap of what unfurled on Day 3
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Bangladesh second Test?
The LIVE telecast of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs Bangladesh second Test?
The LIVE stream of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.
