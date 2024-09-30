Sachin Tendulkar set to play inaugural International Masters League

Sachin Tendulkar will be back on the cricket field during the inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML), set to be held later this year.

The T20 tournament will feature six cricket-playing nations - India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka.

The competition is the brainchild of Tendulkar and former India great Sunil Gavaskar, who has been appointed as the league commissioner.

“Sportspersons never retire at heart and the competitive streak within waits for an opportunity to get back on the field. We have conceived the International Masters League as a meeting point of passionate fans and competitive cricketers,” Tendulkar said.

Gavaskar said: “This is more than just a tournament—it’s a celebration of nostalgia, where unforgettable moments of cricketing brilliance will come alive once again.”

The matches are scheduled to held in Mumbai, Lucknow and Raipur.