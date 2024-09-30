MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sachin Tendulkar set to play inaugural International Masters League

The T20 tournament will feature six cricket-playing nations - India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 22:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tendulkar will be back in action during the International Masters League.
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tendulkar will be back in action during the International Masters League. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tendulkar will be back in action during the International Masters League. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Sachin Tendulkar will be back on the cricket field during the inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML), set to be held later this year.

The T20 tournament will feature six cricket-playing nations - India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka.

The competition is the brainchild of Tendulkar and former India great Sunil Gavaskar, who has been appointed as the league commissioner.

“Sportspersons never retire at heart and the competitive streak within waits for an opportunity to get back on the field. We have conceived the International Masters League as a meeting point of passionate fans and competitive cricketers,” Tendulkar said.

Gavaskar said: “This is more than just a tournament—it’s a celebration of nostalgia, where unforgettable moments of cricketing brilliance will come alive once again.”

The matches are scheduled to held in Mumbai, Lucknow and Raipur.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sachin Tendulkar /

Sunil Gavaskar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sachin Tendulkar set to play inaugural International Masters League
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: The best thing about Mominul is that he does not rest on his laurels, says his coach Salahuddin
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan LIVE: NAS v ALR, AFC Champions League Elite updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA bans Cameroon football great Samuel Eto’o from national team games for six months
    AP
  5. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, Youth Test: Suryavanshi blitz; Enaan, Samarth three-wicket hauls put India in command on day 1
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sachin Tendulkar set to play inaugural International Masters League
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: The best thing about Mominul is that he does not rest on his laurels, says his coach Salahuddin
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Hampshire signs ‘dream’ deal with IPL team owner GMR group
    Reuters
  4. Ranji champs Mumbai set for ‘ultimate test’ against Rest of India to end long Irani Cup draught
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Morne Morkel says depth in batting order allowed India to switch gears seamlessly against Bangladesh
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sachin Tendulkar set to play inaugural International Masters League
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: The best thing about Mominul is that he does not rest on his laurels, says his coach Salahuddin
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan LIVE: NAS v ALR, AFC Champions League Elite updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA bans Cameroon football great Samuel Eto’o from national team games for six months
    AP
  5. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, Youth Test: Suryavanshi blitz; Enaan, Samarth three-wicket hauls put India in command on day 1
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment