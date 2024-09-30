IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mehidy says Bangladesh still in the game, accepts Shakib’s experience benefitted the team against India

Bangladesh finds itself in a tricky situation. As the second Test heads to the final day, Bangladesh is trailing by 26 runs in the second innings and needs a solid batting show to save the game.

But Mehidy Hasan Miraz believes that ‘in Test cricket, anything is possible’. “We haven’t completely lost yet. We’ve won many matches under similar circumstances before and have done well. There’s still an opportunity for us,” Miraz said.

“The pitch is good. It will be challenging, but I believe if we can form a solid partnership and bat responsibly for a session, it will be a positive outcome for us. We still have tomorrow. Let’s not think negatively just yet…” the all-rounder said.

Resuming the proceedings at 107 for 3 on Monday, after two days of no play due to rain and a wet outfield, Bangladesh was bundled out for 233. Barring Mominul Haque, who scored a gritty century, none of the batters lived up to expectations.

Banglasdesh’s Mominul Haque exults after scoring the century against India on the fourth day of the second test match at Green park stadium, in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu

“The first innings is very important in Test cricket. Mominul bhai played really well, but we couldn’t provide him the support he needed from our side,” Miraz said. “If we had been able to support him better, the game might have turned out differently. It would have been much better if we could have provided that support to Sourav (Mominul) bhai as well…”

Bangladesh, clearly, was taken aback by India’s aggressive style of play, but Miraz said that there’s a lot to learn from them.

RELATED: India takes the aggressive route against Bangladesh on Day 4 to force result in rain-hit match

“Test cricket always presents various scenarios. Today’s game was quite similar to a T20 match. From their planning, it was clear they came to win. In the end, everyone played to score runs. We tried to figure out how to stop the runs. We must give them credit; they are the number one team and are performing well, with many world-class players and plenty of experience,” Miraz said.

“They play well in all formats. The quality of their play adapts to the game situation. There’s definitely a lot to learn for our team, and there’s pressure involved. We can improve ourselves significantly…”

Swansong for Shakib Al Hasan?

The ongoing Test could well be Shakib Al Hasan’s last outing in Test cricket if he is not assured of security when he returns to Bangladesh. While Miraz did not want to get too much into it, he admitted that Shakib’s invaluable experience has helped the team immensely.

Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli during the fourth day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur. | Photo Credit: PTI

“He (Shakib) bowled very well. The way he played on this wicket was impressive. He has a lot of experience and has been very successful in T20s, which helped him assess the situation right from the first over,” Miraz said.

He also revealed that Shakib had informed his teammates about his retirement plan long ago.\

ALSO READ: Have discussed ways to improve Kanpur stadium facilities with UP government officials, says Rajeev Shukla

“Regarding Shakib bhai’s decision to retire, we actually knew about it beforehand. It wasn’t something sudden. It’s a part of the process, and he discussed it with the team management and everyone involved,” he said.

While batting in the first innings, Miraz was stung by a wasp on his right knee, and talking about that incident, he said with a smile: “I did not realise it initially, but suddenly it stung me and I felt the pain…”