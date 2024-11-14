Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami picks four wickets, on a hat-trick on return for Bengal vs MP; Baroda nearing innings win vs Meghalaya at Lunch

Morning!

We’re back for the second day of play from the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 Round 5 fixtures. The centre of attention on the first day, Mohammed Shami, made a comeback to competitive cricket but failed to pick a wicket through his 10 overs for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh.

We also saw Mahipal Lomror score a century for Rajasthan against Uttarakhand to put his team in command on the opening day. Karnataka laid the foundation to secure its second win of the season while heavyweight Saurashtra finally lived up to the billing and put up a strong show against Chandigarh.