 />
Latest issue of Sportstar

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami picks four wickets, on a hat-trick on return for Bengal vs MP; Baroda nearing innings win vs Meghalaya at Lunch

Ranji Trophy 2024/25 Live Score: Catch the live updates and scores from Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Round 5 fixtures.

Updated : Nov 14, 2024 12:15 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Ranji Trophy Round 5 fixtures.
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the Ranji Trophy Round 5 fixtures.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of Day 2 of the fifth round fixtures in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season.

  • November 14, 2024 12:56
    Karnataka 217/7 vs UP

    Shrijith departs after a well-made century (110 off 153 balls) as Karnataka leads by 128 runs against UP. This was Shivam Mavi’s third wicket.

  • November 14, 2024 12:15
    On his return, Mohammed Shami takes four-fer for Bengal against MP

    Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Mohammed Shami gets first wicket for Bengal after comeback

    Shami got the wicket of Madhya Pradesh captain Shubham Sharma, castling the right-handed batter for eight runs.

  • November 14, 2024 12:13
    Day 2 scores at Lunch

    Odisha 163/6 vs Maharashtra 162 all out

    Chhattisgarh 49/0 | Assam 289 all out

    Baroda 442 all out | Meghalaya 103 all out & 52/5

    Jammu & Kashmir 175 all out | Tripura 165 all out

    Himachal Pradesh 250/4 | Pondicherry 85 all out

    Punjab 75/2 | Bihar 135 all out

    Chandigarh vs Saurashtra 429/4

    Railways 229 all out vs Tamil Nadu 148/1

    PLATE GROUP

    Goa 698/2 | Arunachal Pradesh 84 all out

    Manipur 357 all out | Sikkim 1/0

    Mizoram vs Nagaland 490/4

  • November 14, 2024 12:09
    MP 167 all out vs Bengal

    Shami with his fourth as Kulwant Khejroliya is sent back. The pacer is on a hat-trick and will get a chance to claim it in the second innings.

  • November 14, 2024 12:05
    MP 167/9 vs Bengal

    Another one for Shami. Kartikeya is caught behind. The pacer’s tally goes up to three.

  • November 14, 2024 11:50
    MP 164/8 vs Bengal

    Shami gets his second wicket as he removes Saransh Jain. It remains to be seen whether the Bengal bowlers are able to keep its side’s lead.

  • November 14, 2024 11:48
    Mumbai 31/2 vs Services

    N Yadav strikes again as he sends Lad back to the pavilion after the batter holes out to Mohit Ahlawat.

  • November 14, 2024 11:41
    MP 163/7 vs Bengal

    Venkatesh Iyer is the latest Madhya Pradesh batter to depart as the side trails by 65 runs. Mohammad Kaif picks his second scalp with Venkatesh’s wicket.

  • November 14, 2024 11:34
    Update from Rohtak as visibility comes back
  • November 14, 2024 11:31
    Meghalaya 17/2 vs Baroda

    Things not looking good for Meghalaya as it loses two early wickets in its pursuit to restore parity. We might see an innings defeat today if Baroda bowlers quickly remove the batters.

  • November 14, 2024 11:27
    Here’s centurion Shrijith in action for Karnataka

    WhatsApp Image 2024-11-14 at 11.24.53.jpeg

    Credit: Sandeep Saxena

  • November 14, 2024 11:23
    Mumbai 13/1 vs Services

    Early blow for the Mumbai batting line-up as opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi walks back for 1. S D Lad come on at the crease.

  • November 14, 2024 11:14
    100
    Karnataka 176/6 vs Uttar Pradesh

    K L Shrijith notches up his century as Karnataka leads by 87 runs against UP.

  • November 14, 2024 11:08
    Services 240 all out vs Mumbai

    Shardul Thakur takes four wickets as Mumbai skittles out Services for 240 just less than an hour before Lunch. Mohit Avasthi and Shams Mulani take two apiece.

  • November 14, 2024 11:03
    Update from Railways vs Tamil Nadu
  • November 14, 2024 10:54
    Goa 542/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh

    Another double centurion amongst Goa’s ranks as Snehal Kauthankar notches up his 200. The side’s lead reaches a mammoth 450 runs. Tough times for the Arunachal bowlers.

  • November 14, 2024 10:52
    Hyderabad 301 all out vs Andhra

    Apologies for the jinx as Tanmay Agarwal is the final wicket for Andhra as it skittles out Hyderabad for 301. Tripurana Vijay takes a five-for from this innings.

  • November 14, 2024 10:48
    Hyderabad 301/9 vs Andhra

    Opener Tanmay Agarwal continues at the crease after reaching his 150 as the batters at the other end have failed to form a partnership with the centurion.

  • November 14, 2024 10:44
    Baroda 414/9 vs Meghalaya

    B B Dey has picked three wickets while Dippu has picked two for Meghalaya. Baroda’s lead has crossed 300 runs and the bowling side would hope for the final wicket quickly.

  • November 14, 2024 10:31
    ICYMI: Shami takes first wicket on his return to competitive cricket

    Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Mohammed Shami gets first wicket for Bengal after comeback

    Shami got the wicket of Madhya Pradesh captain Shubham Sharma, castling the right-handed batter for eight runs.

  • November 14, 2024 10:29
    Goa 480/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh

    Kashyap Bakle reaches his double century, a fine knock which includes 26 fours and a couple of sixes.

  • November 14, 2024 10:23
    W
    Madhya Pradesh 128/4 vs Bengal

    Shami finally tasted success in his 15th over. MP captain Shubham Sharma inside-edged one on to the stumps.

  • November 14, 2024 10:12
    Assam 289 all out vs Chhattisgarh

    Ashish Chouhan picks his third wicket to remove Mukhtar Hussain as Assam skittles out for 289. Chhattisgarh now starts with the bat.

  • November 14, 2024 10:03
    Madhya Pradesh 116/3 vs Bengal

    Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal picks two quick wickets to dismiss Rajat Patidar and Subhransu Senapati. Shami still searching for his first scalp.

  • November 14, 2024 09:56
    Rajasthan 380/5 vs Uttarakhand

    Lomror reaches 150 as Rajasthan continues to add runs to the board on the second day, putting pressure on Uttarakhand to take wickets quickly.

  • November 14, 2024 09:50
    Assam 287/9 vs Chhattisgarh

    Ravi Kiran of Chhattisgarh completes his five-wicket haul in the innings after removing Mrinmoy Dutta, who walks back for 2.

  • November 14, 2024 09:43
    Update from Rohtak
  • November 14, 2024 09:39
    Rajasthan 365/5 vs Uttarakhand

    Well-settled Kartik is removed and departs for 113 as D Dhapola gives his side a much-needed breakthrough. However, M K Lomror still going strong at the crease.

  • November 14, 2024 09:14
    Odisha 101/2 vs Maharashtra

    Swastik Samal and Aashirwad Swain resume for Odisha on day two. The side lost Sandeep Pattanaik just before close of play on Wednesday but just trails by 61 runs now.

  • November 14, 2024 08:49
    Arjuun Tendulkar bags a fifer for Goa

    Arjun Tendulkar does what Sachin could not, claims maiden five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy

    Arunachal, having won the toss, chose to bat first, but Tendulkar’s blistering spell left the visitors second best by some distance on the opening day of their Plate group match.

  • November 14, 2024 08:19
    Day 1 Match Report - Delhi vs Rajasthan

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sharandeep’s patient fifty helps Jharkhand to 135/3 on Day 1 vs Delhi

    At Stumps, the visiting side reached 136 for three in the 55 overs that were possible. Jharkhand could have been in a stronger position if Utkarsh Singh would have been dismissed at 46.

  • November 14, 2024 08:13
    Day 1 Match Report - Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shami makes lacklustre return as Madhya Pradesh dominates on Day 1 vs Bengal

    The rustiness of Shami, who underwent Achilles tendon surgery in February, was evident even though he bowled mostly in good areas in his spells of 4-0-16-0 and 6-1-18-0.

  • November 14, 2024 08:00
    Day 1 Match Report - Haryana vs Kerala

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rohan, Akshay fifties keep Kerala in control against Haryana on Day 1

    The Kerala duo relied largely on some sharp running between the wickets to stave off the new-ball challenge, with the pair scoring only eight fours in their 91-run partnership.

  • November 14, 2024 07:59
    Day 1 Match Report - UP vs Karnataka

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka takes first innings lead against Uttar Pradesh after Koushik’s fifer on Day 1

    Karnataka’s bowlers, led by V. Koushik, skittled Uttar Pradesh for 89 before the batters took a 38-run first-innings lead on the first day of the Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ contest.

  • November 14, 2024 07:34
    Scores

    Odisha 99/1 vs Maharashtra 162 all out

    Chhattisgarh vs Assam 264/6

    Baroda 308/6 vs Meghalaya 103 all out

    Jammu & Kashmir 82/3 vs Tripura 165 all out

    Services 192/6 vs Mumbai

    Vidarbha vs Gujarat 281/6

    Himachal Pradesh 147/2 vs Pondicherry 85 all out

    Hyderabad 244/5 vs Andhra

    Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan 362/4

    UP 89 all out vs Karnataka 127/5

    Madhya Pradesh 103/1 vs Bengal 228 all out

    Punjab vs Bihar 135 all out

    Haryana vs Kerala 138/2

    Chandigarh vs Saurashtra 299/2

    Delhi vs Jharkhand 136/3

    Railways 229 all out vs Tamil Nadu 19/0

    PLATE GROUP

    Goa 414/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh 84 all out

    Manipur 286/6 vs Sikkim

    Mizoram vs Nagaland 363/3

  • November 14, 2024 07:30
    Morning!

    We’re back for the second day of play from the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 Round 5 fixtures. The centre of attention on the first day, Mohammed Shami, made a comeback to competitive cricket but failed to pick a wicket through his 10 overs for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh.

    We also saw Mahipal Lomror score a century for Rajasthan against Uttarakhand to put his team in command on the opening day. Karnataka laid the foundation to secure its second win of the season while heavyweight Saurashtra finally lived up to the billing and put up a strong show against Chandigarh.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

