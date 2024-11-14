Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami picks four wickets, on a hat-trick on return for Bengal vs MP; Baroda nearing innings win vs Meghalaya at Lunch

- November 14, 2024 12:56Karnataka 217/7 vs UP
Shrijith departs after a well-made century (110 off 153 balls) as Karnataka leads by 128 runs against UP. This was Shivam Mavi’s third wicket.
- November 14, 2024 12:13Day 2 scores at Lunch
Odisha 163/6 vs Maharashtra 162 all out
Chhattisgarh 49/0 | Assam 289 all out
Baroda 442 all out | Meghalaya 103 all out & 52/5
Jammu & Kashmir 175 all out | Tripura 165 all out
Himachal Pradesh 250/4 | Pondicherry 85 all out
Punjab 75/2 | Bihar 135 all out
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra 429/4
Railways 229 all out vs Tamil Nadu 148/1
PLATE GROUP
Goa 698/2 | Arunachal Pradesh 84 all out
Manipur 357 all out | Sikkim 1/0
Mizoram vs Nagaland 490/4
- November 14, 2024 12:09MP 167 all out vs Bengal
Shami with his fourth as Kulwant Khejroliya is sent back. The pacer is on a hat-trick and will get a chance to claim it in the second innings.
- November 14, 2024 12:05MP 167/9 vs Bengal
Another one for Shami. Kartikeya is caught behind. The pacer’s tally goes up to three.
- November 14, 2024 11:50MP 164/8 vs Bengal
Shami gets his second wicket as he removes Saransh Jain. It remains to be seen whether the Bengal bowlers are able to keep its side’s lead.
- November 14, 2024 11:48Mumbai 31/2 vs Services
N Yadav strikes again as he sends Lad back to the pavilion after the batter holes out to Mohit Ahlawat.
- November 14, 2024 11:41MP 163/7 vs Bengal
Venkatesh Iyer is the latest Madhya Pradesh batter to depart as the side trails by 65 runs. Mohammad Kaif picks his second scalp with Venkatesh’s wicket.
- November 14, 2024 11:34Update from Rohtak as visibility comes back
- November 14, 2024 11:31Meghalaya 17/2 vs Baroda
Things not looking good for Meghalaya as it loses two early wickets in its pursuit to restore parity. We might see an innings defeat today if Baroda bowlers quickly remove the batters.
- November 14, 2024 11:27Here’s centurion Shrijith in action for Karnataka
Credit: Sandeep Saxena
- November 14, 2024 11:23Mumbai 13/1 vs Services
Early blow for the Mumbai batting line-up as opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi walks back for 1. S D Lad come on at the crease.
- November 14, 2024 11:14100Karnataka 176/6 vs Uttar Pradesh
K L Shrijith notches up his century as Karnataka leads by 87 runs against UP.
- November 14, 2024 11:08Services 240 all out vs Mumbai
Shardul Thakur takes four wickets as Mumbai skittles out Services for 240 just less than an hour before Lunch. Mohit Avasthi and Shams Mulani take two apiece.
- November 14, 2024 11:03Update from Railways vs Tamil Nadu
- November 14, 2024 10:54Goa 542/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh
Another double centurion amongst Goa’s ranks as Snehal Kauthankar notches up his 200. The side’s lead reaches a mammoth 450 runs. Tough times for the Arunachal bowlers.
- November 14, 2024 10:52Hyderabad 301 all out vs Andhra
Apologies for the jinx as Tanmay Agarwal is the final wicket for Andhra as it skittles out Hyderabad for 301. Tripurana Vijay takes a five-for from this innings.
- November 14, 2024 10:48Hyderabad 301/9 vs Andhra
Opener Tanmay Agarwal continues at the crease after reaching his 150 as the batters at the other end have failed to form a partnership with the centurion.
- November 14, 2024 10:44Baroda 414/9 vs Meghalaya
B B Dey has picked three wickets while Dippu has picked two for Meghalaya. Baroda’s lead has crossed 300 runs and the bowling side would hope for the final wicket quickly.
- November 14, 2024 10:29Goa 480/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh
Kashyap Bakle reaches his double century, a fine knock which includes 26 fours and a couple of sixes.
- November 14, 2024 10:23WMadhya Pradesh 128/4 vs Bengal
Shami finally tasted success in his 15th over. MP captain Shubham Sharma inside-edged one on to the stumps.
- November 14, 2024 10:12Assam 289 all out vs Chhattisgarh
Ashish Chouhan picks his third wicket to remove Mukhtar Hussain as Assam skittles out for 289. Chhattisgarh now starts with the bat.
- November 14, 2024 10:03Madhya Pradesh 116/3 vs Bengal
Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal picks two quick wickets to dismiss Rajat Patidar and Subhransu Senapati. Shami still searching for his first scalp.
- November 14, 2024 09:56Rajasthan 380/5 vs Uttarakhand
Lomror reaches 150 as Rajasthan continues to add runs to the board on the second day, putting pressure on Uttarakhand to take wickets quickly.
- November 14, 2024 09:50Assam 287/9 vs Chhattisgarh
Ravi Kiran of Chhattisgarh completes his five-wicket haul in the innings after removing Mrinmoy Dutta, who walks back for 2.
- November 14, 2024 09:43Update from Rohtak
- November 14, 2024 09:39Rajasthan 365/5 vs Uttarakhand
Well-settled Kartik is removed and departs for 113 as D Dhapola gives his side a much-needed breakthrough. However, M K Lomror still going strong at the crease.
- November 14, 2024 09:14Odisha 101/2 vs Maharashtra
Swastik Samal and Aashirwad Swain resume for Odisha on day two. The side lost Sandeep Pattanaik just before close of play on Wednesday but just trails by 61 runs now.
- November 14, 2024 08:49Arjuun Tendulkar bags a fifer for Goa
- November 14, 2024 08:19Day 1 Match Report - Delhi vs Rajasthan
- November 14, 2024 08:13Day 1 Match Report - Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal
- November 14, 2024 08:00Day 1 Match Report - Haryana vs Kerala
- November 14, 2024 07:59Day 1 Match Report - UP vs Karnataka
- November 14, 2024 07:34Scores
Odisha 99/1 vs Maharashtra 162 all out
Chhattisgarh vs Assam 264/6
Baroda 308/6 vs Meghalaya 103 all out
Jammu & Kashmir 82/3 vs Tripura 165 all out
Services 192/6 vs Mumbai
Vidarbha vs Gujarat 281/6
Himachal Pradesh 147/2 vs Pondicherry 85 all out
Hyderabad 244/5 vs Andhra
Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan 362/4
UP 89 all out vs Karnataka 127/5
Madhya Pradesh 103/1 vs Bengal 228 all out
Punjab vs Bihar 135 all out
Haryana vs Kerala 138/2
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra 299/2
Delhi vs Jharkhand 136/3
Railways 229 all out vs Tamil Nadu 19/0
PLATE GROUP
Goa 414/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh 84 all out
Manipur 286/6 vs Sikkim
Mizoram vs Nagaland 363/3
- November 14, 2024 07:30Morning!
We’re back for the second day of play from the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 Round 5 fixtures. The centre of attention on the first day, Mohammed Shami, made a comeback to competitive cricket but failed to pick a wicket through his 10 overs for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh.
We also saw Mahipal Lomror score a century for Rajasthan against Uttarakhand to put his team in command on the opening day. Karnataka laid the foundation to secure its second win of the season while heavyweight Saurashtra finally lived up to the billing and put up a strong show against Chandigarh.
