IND vs SA: Arshdeep goes past Bumrah to become joint second-highest wicket taker for India in T20Is

Arshdeep Singh became India’s joint second-most successful bowler in terms of wickets taken in the T20Is, during the third match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

The left-arm pacer dismissed Ryan Rickelton to complete 90 wickets in T20Is and went past the wicket tally of Jasprit Bumrah (89).

He is currently level with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and needs seven wickets to become number one on the list. Yuzvendra Chahal tops the list with 96 wickets in 80 matches at an economy rate of 8.19.

Highest wicket-takers for India in T20Is:

1) Yuzvendra Chahal - 96

2) Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90

3) Arshdeep Singh - 90*

4) Jasprit Bumrah - 89