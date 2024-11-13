 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Africa vs India third T20I match stopped due to ‘flying ants’

Umpires asked players to pause the play after the first over of the second innings due to too many flying ants creating havoc on the ground.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 22:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A match official looks on as play is temporarily suspended because of flying ants.
A match official looks on as play is temporarily suspended because of flying ants. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

A match official looks on as play is temporarily suspended because of flying ants. | Photo Credit: AFP

The third T20I between India and South Africa was stopped due to ‘flying ants’ around SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Umpires asked players to pause the play after the first over of the second innings due to too many flying ants creating havoc on the ground.

The groundsmen used drones to spray pesticide in the air. The staff later used super soppers to clear field.

The match was resumed after a halt of nearly 20 minutes with South Africa chasing a target of 220 runs.

This isn’t the first time flying ants have halted a game at the SuperSport Park. A similar incident happened during the 2009 Champions Trophy between Australia and England.

Here are a few other incidents when play has been halted due to insect attack:

1) 2018/19 – India A vs England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram - halted due to a bee attack during the match.

2) 1979/80 – India vs Pakistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru - halted due to a bee attack.

3) 1999/00 – India vs South Africa at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru - halted due to a bee attack.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd T20I Updates: Match halted due to insect infestation; SA 7/0 (1)
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: Las Vegas Grand Prix rules out future sprint race
    Reuters
  3. South Africa vs India third T20I match stopped due to ‘flying ants’
    Team Sportstar
  4. Japan Masters 2024: Sindhu movers to pre-quarters, Lakshya bows out
    PTI
  5. Senior Men’s Hockey Nationals: Manipur coach lauds team’s “relentless pursuit of victory” in win against Punjab
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. South Africa vs India third T20I match stopped due to ‘flying ants’
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA: Tilak Varma scores maiden T20I century for India vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi included as India announces squad for Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND: Ramandeep Singh makes his T20I debut against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd T20I Updates: Match halted due to insect infestation; SA 7/0 (1)
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd T20I Updates: Match halted due to insect infestation; SA 7/0 (1)
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: Las Vegas Grand Prix rules out future sprint race
    Reuters
  3. South Africa vs India third T20I match stopped due to ‘flying ants’
    Team Sportstar
  4. Japan Masters 2024: Sindhu movers to pre-quarters, Lakshya bows out
    PTI
  5. Senior Men’s Hockey Nationals: Manipur coach lauds team’s “relentless pursuit of victory” in win against Punjab
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment