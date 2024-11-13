India’s P.V. Sindhu defeated Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the opening round of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament on Wednesday.
The Indian shuttler made quick work of her opponent, securing a 21-12, 21-8 victory in just 38 minutes.
Prior to this match, Sindhu had won 18 of their 19 previous encounters.
Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will face Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1 Round 5: Shami makes comeback for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai up against Services; Toss updates at 9AM
- Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu cruises past Busanan Ongbamrungphan in opening round
- AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 to be held in Australia from March 1 to 21
- Tokyo Olympic champion wrestler Gable Steveson ends retirement
- WADA probed by Canadian officials over drug sample handling
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE