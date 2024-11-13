 />
Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu cruises past Busanan Ongbamrungphan in opening round

India’s P V Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the opening round of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament on Wednesday. 

Published : Nov 13, 2024 09:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
P V Sindhu in action. (File Photo)
infoIcon

India’s P.V. Sindhu defeated Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the opening round of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament on Wednesday.

The Indian shuttler made quick work of her opponent, securing a 21-12, 21-8 victory in just 38 minutes.

Prior to this match, Sindhu had won 18 of their 19 previous encounters.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will face Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao.

