Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George falls to top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in semis

India’s Kiran George was defeated by top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men’s singles semifinals of the Korea Masters badminton tournament on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Indian shuttler lost in straight games, 12-21, 20-22, in a match that lasted 53 minutes.

Earlier, George, ranked World No. 44, pulled off an impressive victory over fifth-seeded Takuma Obayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals. George triumphed 21-14, 21-16, securing a spot in the semifinals with a dominant performance.

George was the lone Indian player competing in the tournament and made a strong run, reaching the semifinals.