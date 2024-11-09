 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George falls to top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in semis

India’s Kiran George was defeated by top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men’s singles semifinals of the Korea Masters badminton tournament on Saturday.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 10:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kiran George in action. (File Photo)
Kiran George in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RAGESH K
infoIcon

Kiran George in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RAGESH K

India’s Kiran George was defeated by top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men’s singles semifinals of the Korea Masters badminton tournament on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Indian shuttler lost in straight games, 12-21, 20-22, in a match that lasted 53 minutes.

Earlier, George, ranked World No. 44, pulled off an impressive victory over fifth-seeded Takuma Obayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals. George triumphed 21-14, 21-16, securing a spot in the semifinals with a dominant performance.

George was the lone Indian player competing in the tournament and made a strong run, reaching the semifinals.

Related Topics

Kiran George

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George falls to top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in semis
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 3: IND A 229, Target 168; AUS A 33/2; Prasidh picks two
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 4: Mumbai closing in on win vs Odisha; Delhi struggling against Chandigarh
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal’s Ruben Neves to miss Nations League, Al-Hilal matches until January after knee surgery
    Reuters
  5. Dhruv Jurel shines in Melbourne, puts strong case for middle order spot in India’s playing XI at Perth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George falls to top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in semis
    Team Sportstar
  2. PV Sindhu focusses on fitness and remaining injury-free with 2028 LA Olympics on her radar
    PTI
  3. Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George defeats Takuma Obayashi to reach semis
    Team Sportstar
  4. PV Sindhu to set up ‘international standard’ badminton academy in Visakhapatnam
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod loses to Mia Blichfeldt in final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George falls to top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in semis
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 3: IND A 229, Target 168; AUS A 33/2; Prasidh picks two
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 4: Mumbai closing in on win vs Odisha; Delhi struggling against Chandigarh
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal’s Ruben Neves to miss Nations League, Al-Hilal matches until January after knee surgery
    Reuters
  5. Dhruv Jurel shines in Melbourne, puts strong case for middle order spot in India’s playing XI at Perth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment