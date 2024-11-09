 />
Sanju Samson: Trying to make maximum utilisation of my current form

Samson’s 107 off 50 balls against South Africa, his second T20I hundred in as many matches after his 111 against Bangladesh last month.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 08:51 IST , Durban - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s Sanju Samson celebrates after reaching his century against South Africa.
India’s Sanju Samson celebrates after reaching his century against South Africa. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Sanju Samson celebrates after reaching his century against South Africa. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

In his last six competitive games, Sanju Samson has scored three hundreds, including one in the Duleep Trophy, and the inform India wicketkeeper batter is looking to make hay while the sun shines.

Samson’s 107 off 50 balls against South Africa, his second T20I hundred in as many matches after his 111 against Bangladesh last month, has helped him to brush off the tag of an underperformer partially.

“Enjoyed my time out there in the middle. I made maximum utilisation of my current form, you can say,” Samson said after collecting his ‘Player of the Match’ award following India’s 61-run win over South Africa in the first T20I.

Asked about the team’s game plan, the Rajasthan Royals skipper spoke about intent.

“The intent, we have been talking about being aggressive and keeping the team ahead of yourselves. Once you play three to four balls, you are looking for the boundary,” said Samson.

He knows that he plays a ‘high-risk reward game.” “I’m not thinking much, sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn’t. I am happy it worked out well today.” Even Samson’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav spoke glowingly about the work put in by the player all through the last decade.

“The amount of hard work he has done in the last 10 years, doing the boring work, he is eating the fruits of that. He was in the 90s, but still, he was looking for a boundary, playing for the team and showing the man’s character, and that’s what we look for,” Suryakumar said.

India /

Bangladesh /

Sanju Samson

