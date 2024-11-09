 />
Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 4: Mumbai closing in on win vs Odisha; Delhi struggling against Chandigarh

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Catch all the LIVE updates from the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy season with matches happening across the country.

Updated : Nov 09, 2024 09:40 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy season with matches happening across the country. 

  • November 09, 2024 09:17
    Karnataka vs Bengal Day 3 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ishan Porel picks three to put Bengal in dominant position against Karnataka on Day 3

    Bengal moved to a strong position on the penultimate day of its Elite ‘C’ Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka here on Friday.

  • November 09, 2024 09:15
    Kerala vs UP Day 3 report

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain hinders Kerala’s bid for outright win on Day 3

    Uttar Pradesh, after conceding a huge first-innings lead of 233, was 66 for two when a slight drizzle forced the players off the ground half an hour into the post-lunch session.

  • November 09, 2024 09:07
    Andhra vs Uttarakhand

    Andhra loses an early wicket in its chase against Uttarakhand. Abhishek Reddy is bowled by D Dhappola. AND 8/1

  • November 09, 2024 09:00
    Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Day 3 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Lomror, Garhwal centuries help Rajasthan fight back against Hyderabad on Day 3

    Even though Hyderabad chalked up a mammoth 410, Rajasthan somehow managed to cut the Gordian knot, and claim the first-innings lead in the Elite Group B fixture of the Ranji Trophy.

  • November 09, 2024 08:47
    Assam vs TN Day 3 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Denish, Purkayastha put Assam in control against TN on Day 3

    Resuming at the overnight 176 for three, the home team rode on Denish’s superb 109 (195b, 14x4) and Swarupam’s 90 (131b, 10x4, 3x6) to make a huge score of 445 in the first innings to secure a 107-run lead.

  • November 09, 2024 08:41
    Odisha vs Mumbai Day 3 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mulani, Himanshu shine as Mumbai remains on cusp of win vs Odisha

    Mumbai’s spin duo of Shams Mulani and Himanshu Singh delivered yet again, thereby reducing Odisha to 126 for five, while following on, at Stumps on Day 3.

  • November 09, 2024 08:30
    Chandigarh vs Delhi Day 3 report

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Birla continues to torment Delhi, helps Chandigarh to driving seat on Day 3

    At the heart of Chandigarh’s impressive bowling effort was once again Nishunk Birla, the left-arm spinner, who backed up his six for 72 in the first essay with figures of six for 65 in the second.

  • November 09, 2024 08:29
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy. 

