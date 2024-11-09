 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Himateja scores maiden FC ton as Hyderabad, Rajasthan settle for a draw

With Hyderabad’s lead not brimming into a winnable territory, the two teams decided to shake hands on a draw, ensuring an early finish.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 16:01 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Himateja in action in the TNCA president 11 vs Hydrabad held in Tirunelveli.
FILE PHOTO: Himateja in action in the TNCA president 11 vs Hydrabad held in Tirunelveli. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Himateja in action in the TNCA president 11 vs Hydrabad held in Tirunelveli. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A/The Hindu

Hyderabad batter K Himateja scored his maiden First-Class hundred as his side played out a docile draw against Rajasthan on the final day of the Elite Group B Ranji Trophy fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Saturday.

Rajasthan emerged the happier of the two sides, having secured the first-innings lead in dramatic fashion on Friday, taking home three points and moving to fourth in the Group B points table.

Starting the day at 36 for none, Hyderabad found some early momentum through openers Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy, with the latter unleashing a flurry of boundaries.

Rajasthan struck back with two quick wickets, including Abhirath’s, to kindle hopes of an outright win.

But, Tanmay and Himateja quickly quelled any such aspiration as they steadied the ship for the visitors with a 139-run partnership.

READ MORE | Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4, Day 4 Highlights

While Rajasthan skipper Deepak Hooda shuffled through his bowling resources in hopes of breaking further into the visiting side’s middle order, the left-handed duo of Tanmay and Himateja kept its cool to guide Hyderabad to 165 for two at Lunch.

Tanmay eventually was trapped in front by Kookna Ajay Singh for a well-made 79. Himateja though continued to rake in the runs, now in the company of skipper Rahul Singh.

Rahul wasn’t hesitant to play his strokes, gathering four fours and two sixes as Hyderabad upped the ante.

Soon enough, the 23-year-old Himateja reached the three-figure mark with a single against Kookna. The left-handed batter was measured in his approach, playing 176 balls and crunching 10 fours in his knock

But, with Hyderabad’s lead not brimming into winnable territory, the two teams decided to shake hands on a draw, ensuring an early finish.

In the next round, Hyderabad will host Andhra while Rajasthan will take on Uttarakhand away from home.

SCORES
Hyderabad – 1st innings: 410.
Rajasthan – 1st innings: 425.
Hyderabad – 2nd innings: Tanmay Agarwal lbw Kookna 79, Abhirath Reddy c Rathore b Arafat 46, K Rohit Rayudu c Rathore b Choudhary 0, K Himateja (not out) 101, Rahul Singh (not out) 53; Extras: 0; Total (for 3 wkts. in 65.2 overs): 279d.
Rajasthan bowling: Chahar 2-0-11-0, Kookna 23-0-86-1, Hooda 6-2-17-0, Lomror 17.2-0-90-0, Arafat 5-1-18-1, Choudhary 6-0-18-1, Tomar 6-0-39-0.
Result - Match drawn (Rajasthan took first-innings lead)

Related Topics

Rajasthan /

Hyderabad /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Jaipur Conclave: ‘Polo not a sport for privileged few; it is for everyone’, say stalwarts Lt. Col. Vishal Chauhan and K.S. Garcha
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RMA v OSA; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Mbappe to start in RMA v OSA; Kick-off at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jagadeesan scores century as Tamil Nadu, Assam play out a draw
    C Shyam Sundar
  5. Jaipur Sports Conclave: Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Mona Agarwal hopes for sustained support for parasports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jagadeesan scores century as Tamil Nadu, Assam play out a draw
    C Shyam Sundar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Himateja scores maiden FC ton as Hyderabad, Rajasthan settle for a draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024: Chandigarh routs Delhi by nine wickets, makes it three wins in a row 
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024: Shams Mulani’s star act with the ball earns Mumbai big win
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 4, Day 4: Mumbai beats Odisha; Saurashtra settles for draw vs Jharkhand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Jaipur Conclave: ‘Polo not a sport for privileged few; it is for everyone’, say stalwarts Lt. Col. Vishal Chauhan and K.S. Garcha
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RMA v OSA; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Mbappe to start in RMA v OSA; Kick-off at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jagadeesan scores century as Tamil Nadu, Assam play out a draw
    C Shyam Sundar
  5. Jaipur Sports Conclave: Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Mona Agarwal hopes for sustained support for parasports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment