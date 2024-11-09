 />
Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RMA v OSA; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 match to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe has scored just once in his last six games in all competitions.
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe has scored just once in his last six games in all competitions. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has scored just once in his last six games in all competitions. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a positive reaction from his side after it suffered losses against Barcelona in La Liga and AC Milan in the Champions League, as the team prepares for Saturday’s league clash against Osasuna.

After a humiliating 4-0 home defeat by Barca, Real was again dominated on its own ground, falling to a 3-1 loss to Milan in a display that exposed last season’s Champions League winner’s poor defending and lack of firepower.

Ancelotti’s side sits second in the league standings with 24 points from 11 matches, nine points behind leader Barcelona, which has played a game more.

READ FULL | Ancelotti calls for positive reaction from his boys after consecutive losses

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Real Madrid: Lunin (gk), Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Osasuna: Herrera (gk), Areso, Catena, Boyomo, Cruz, Moncayola, Torro, Oroz, Pena, Budimir, Zaragoza

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST, on Saturday, November 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 match?
The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 match will not be telecast on any channel in India. The match will be live-streamed on the GXR World app and website.

Real Madrid /

Osasuna /

La Liga 2024-25 /

Kylian Mbappe

