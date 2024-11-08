 />
De Jong back in Netherlands squad for Nations League, no Depay or Ake

De Jong, who has struggled with an ankle injury, last competed for the Dutch in a European Championship qualifier against Ireland in Dublin in September last year.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 18:10 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Netherlands’ midfielder #21 Frenkie De Jong eyes the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022.
Netherlands' midfielder #21 Frenkie De Jong eyes the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022.
infoIcon

Netherlands’ midfielder #21 Frenkie De Jong eyes the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is back in the Netherlands squad and in line to play his first international in 14 months after being selected on Friday for this month’s Nations League matches against Hungary and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Barcelona midfielder was included in the Netherlands squad for the Euros in Germany but had to pull out due to a persistent injury, which was a big loss for the side.

There is no return for striker Memphis Depay, who has scored twice in the last two months for his new Brazilian team Corinthians. The 30-year-old last played at Euro 2024.

ALSO READ: Spain calls up Casado for matches against Switzerland, Denmark,; Cubarsi out

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has also not been included despite his return to fitness last month.

Ajax right back Devyne Rensch and PSV Eindhoven winger Noa Lang return to the squad for the matches against Hungary in Amsterdam on November 16 and then away in Bosnia-Herzegovina three days later.

Rensch won his only cap in 2021, and this is the first time he has been selected by coach Ronald Koeman. Lang is rewarded for some good form with PSV and is back after more than a year without being picked.

Netherlands is second in Group A3, five points behind leader Germany and ahead of Hungary in third on goal difference.

It needs to at least remain in second spot to earn a place in the quarter-finals next March.

