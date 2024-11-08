 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Spain calls up Casado for matches against Switzerland, Denmark,; Cubarsi out

Defending champion Spain has 10 points and has already advanced to the quarterfinals but has not yet secured top spot in the group. It is three points ahead of Denmark in second place.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 17:31 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Casado has become the lynchpin in Barcelona’s midfield, with the 21-year-old La Masia graduate seamlessly stepping into the side after Hansi Flick’s squad was hit by injuries.
Casado has become the lynchpin in Barcelona’s midfield, with the 21-year-old La Masia graduate seamlessly stepping into the side after Hansi Flick’s squad was hit by injuries. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Casado has become the lynchpin in Barcelona’s midfield, with the 21-year-old La Masia graduate seamlessly stepping into the side after Hansi Flick’s squad was hit by injuries. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain called up Samu Omorodion on Friday for their upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark and Switzerland after the 20-year-old striker’s superb start to the season with Portuguese side Porto while Barcelona’s Marc Casado has also been named.

Omorodion, who played for Spain at the Olympics, has earned his first call-up to the senior team. He joined Porto in the close season and has since scored 11 goals in as many games in the Portuguese league and the Europa League.

Casado, meanwhile, has become the lynchpin in Barcelona’s midfield, with the 21-year-old La Masia graduate seamlessly stepping into the side after Hansi Flick’s squad was hit by injuries.

ALSO READ: Mbappe out of French National team again for next two UEFA Nations League matches

However, his Barca teammate Pau Cubarsi has been left out after the 17-year-old suffered a facial injury in their Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade, with Athletic Bilbao centre back Aitor Paredes being named in his place.

Defending champion Spain has 10 points and has already advanced to the quarterfinals but has not yet secured top spot in the group. It is three points ahead of Denmark in second place.

SPAIN SQUAD
Goalkeepers: David Raya, Alex Remiro, Robert Sanchez
Defenders: Pedro Porro, Oscar Mingueza, Daniel Vivian, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo, Aitor Paredes
Midfielders: Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena, Marc Casado
Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ayoze Perez, Samu Omorodion, Bryan Zaragoza

Related Topics

Spain /

UEFA Nations League /

Pau Cubarsi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Spain calls up Casado for matches against Switzerland, Denmark,; Cubarsi out
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 4, Day 3: Mumbai in control vs Odisha; Manipur beats Arunachal Pradesh by 320 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Karnataka to host 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championships from Dec 6-8; Sehrawat, Panghal star attractions
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka prepares for rain-soaked T20 showdown with New Zealand
    AFP
  5. Sportstar Rajasthan Conclave - Meet the speakers: From Rajyavardhan Rathore and Ajay Jadeja to Jake Lush McCrum and Divyakriti Singh Rathore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Spain calls up Casado for matches against Switzerland, Denmark,; Cubarsi out
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Grealish called up for England; Maddison misses out in Carsley’s final squad
    Reuters
  3. Mbappe out of French National team again as Deschamps names squad for next two UEFA Nations League matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Vinicius Jr and Raphinha lead Brazil’s squad for games against Venezuela and Uruguay, Neymar still out
    Reuters
  5. UEFA punishes Serbia for fan incidents at Switzerland game in Nations League
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Spain calls up Casado for matches against Switzerland, Denmark,; Cubarsi out
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 4, Day 3: Mumbai in control vs Odisha; Manipur beats Arunachal Pradesh by 320 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Karnataka to host 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championships from Dec 6-8; Sehrawat, Panghal star attractions
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka prepares for rain-soaked T20 showdown with New Zealand
    AFP
  5. Sportstar Rajasthan Conclave - Meet the speakers: From Rajyavardhan Rathore and Ajay Jadeja to Jake Lush McCrum and Divyakriti Singh Rathore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment