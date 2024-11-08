UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Spain calls up Casado for matches against Switzerland, Denmark,; Cubarsi out

Spain called up Samu Omorodion on Friday for their upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark and Switzerland after the 20-year-old striker’s superb start to the season with Portuguese side Porto while Barcelona’s Marc Casado has also been named.
Omorodion, who played for Spain at the Olympics, has earned his first call-up to the senior team. He joined Porto in the close season and has since scored 11 goals in as many games in the Portuguese league and the Europa League.
Casado, meanwhile, has become the lynchpin in Barcelona’s midfield, with the 21-year-old La Masia graduate seamlessly stepping into the side after Hansi Flick’s squad was hit by injuries.
However, his Barca teammate Pau Cubarsi has been left out after the 17-year-old suffered a facial injury in their Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade, with Athletic Bilbao centre back Aitor Paredes being named in his place.
Defending champion Spain has 10 points and has already advanced to the quarterfinals but has not yet secured top spot in the group. It is three points ahead of Denmark in second place.
SPAIN SQUAD
