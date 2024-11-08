 />
Karnataka to host 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championships from Dec 6-8; Sehrawat, Panghal star attractions

The championship is expected to feature over 1000 participants and officials from across 25 affiliated state member unitsas well as Railway Sports Promotion Board and Services Sports Promotion Board.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 17:21 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat will be a star attraction of the event.
FILE - Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat will be a star attraction of the event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE - Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat will be a star attraction of the event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Karnataka Wrestling Association will host the forthcoming 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Bengaluru from December 6 to 8.

The star-studded event will feature India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic Bronze Medalist Aman Sehrawat, U-20 World Wrestling Champion Antim Panghal, Sujeet, Deepak Punia, Reetika Hooda, Sonam, Radhika, Manisha, Bipasha, Priya, Udit, Chirag, Sunil Kumar, Narinder Cheema among others.

The event will be held at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India, and the championship is expected to feature over 1000 participants and officials from across 25 affiliated state member units as well as Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and Services Sports Promotion Board (SSPB).

Competitions will span three disciplines: Free Style, Greco-Roman Style, and Women’s Wrestling.

“The Wrestling Federation of India is proud to bring the Senior National Wrestling Championship to Karnataka for the first time. All the top wrestlers in India will be participating in this event and we are excited to work alongside the Karnataka Wrestling Association to make this championship a success,” said Sanjay Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India.

With preparations in full swing to host the competition, president of the Karnataka Wrestling Association (KWA) and joint secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India, Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty said, “It is both an honour and a privilege for Karnataka to host the 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championship. This event not only highlights the exceptional skill and dedication of wrestlers from across the nation but also underscores Karnataka’s growing prominence as a hub for sports and athletic excellence.”

He further added, “We are committed to providing a world-class platform that not only celebrates current talent but also nurtures future Olympians, inspiring generations to embrace the sport of wrestling. We look forward to a championship filled with outstanding performances, sportsmanship, and national pride.”

This is the first time that the marquee national championship will be held in the Southern State of Karnataka, sounding off a revival of the sport in the region. Karnataka has a rich history of wrestling, and the sport has enjoyed significant popularity in the state, with traditional bouts and local competitions often drawing enthusiastic crowds. The upcoming championship aims to rekindle that legacy and inspire a new generation of wrestlers.

Who can participate in 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championships?

Participation at the 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championships is open to all affiliated Units of the Wrestling Federation of India. Each unit will be entitled to send a team of up to ten wrestlers and three coaches per discipline.

2024 Senior National Wrestling Championships categories
The Competition will be held according to the WFI & UWW Rules of Wrestling on 3 approved mats in the following weight categories: Free Style wrestling includes 57 kg, 61 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 86 kg, 92 kg, 97 kg, and 125 kg; Greco Roman Style covers 55 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 67 kg, 72 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg; while Women’s Wrestling will see bouts in 50 kg, 53 kg, 55 kg, 57 kg, 59 kg, 62 kg, 65 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg, and 76 kg categories.

