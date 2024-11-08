Sportstar Rajasthan Conclave - Meet the speakers: From Rajyavardhan Rathore and Ajay Jadeja to Jake Lush McCrum and Divyakriti Singh Rathore

The third season of the Sportstar Sports Conclave gathers leading athletes, industry experts, and key stakeholders from Rajasthan’s sports community for a day-long exploration of the current sports landscape and ways to herald a sporting revolution in the region.

The event features a power-packed roster of speakers from diverse fields, all committed to advancing sports in the state, with Chief Guest Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore leading the sessions. A special address will also be delivered by Ajay Jadeja.

Here is the line-up, along with their respective topics:

File photo | Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore after winning his Olympic silver medal at the 2004 Athens Summer Games | Photo Credit: Vino John

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Army man, sports minister, member of parliament - Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore became the first Indian to win an individual silver at the Olympics post Independence. He made the podium in the men’s double trap shooting event at the Athens Games in 2004.

Born in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, Rathore dabbled in many sports and was particularly passionate about cricket. He even earned himself a spot in the Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy team. However, his mother’s dissuasion and selection in the prestigious National Defence Academy meant he couldn’t grab the coveted opportunity.

Rathore then joined the Indian Military Academy and was stationed in Jammu and Kashmir during the Kargil War. His regiment won the Army Chief Citation and the Governor of J&K Citation.

‘Major’ Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore- the shooter- announced his arrival at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, where he won gold with a new Games record of 192, a record that stands to this day.

ALSO READ | Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to deliver keynote address at Sportstar Jaipur Conclave

His charmed run continued with a bronze at the 2003 World Championships, a medal which ended a 40-year-long wait for success for India at the tournament.

Rathore’s silver was also India’s first Olympic shooting medal, one that would usher in a new era in the sport in the country.

Rathore then defended his individual Double Trap gold at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in addition to a silver medal in the pairs. He also won his first World Cup gold at Cairo the same year and went on to win bronze at Granada, to add to his World Cup silver from Sydney two years back.

The Padma Shri winner holds the record of four consecutive gold medals at the Asian Clay Target Championship from 2003 to 2006. His last gold medal at the Asian Clay Target Championship in 2011 saw him equal the world record with a score of 194.

In 2013, ‘Colonel’ Rathore took voluntary retirement from the army to focus on politics, eventually becoming a Member of Parliament in 2014.

He served as the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting in 2014 and then as the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports from 2017 to 2019.

He is currently a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and holds five portfolios- the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports being one of them.

Rathore has been honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, now known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, in 2005. He was also awarded the Ati Vishist Seva Medal for exceptional service presented by the President of India, the Sikh Regiment Gold Medal - given to the Best Sportsmen at the Indian Military Academy among other accolades.

RAJASTHAN CRICKET 2.0

Pankaj Singh (Former India cricketer)

One of the stalwarts of Rajasthan cricket, Pankaj Singh spearheaded the fast-bowling unit for the state for close to two decades before hanging up his boots in 2021. By then, he had claimed 633 wickets in domestic cricket and featured in a couple of Tests for India, becoming the first cricketer from Rajasthan after Parthasarathy Sharma to don the India cap in red-ball cricket. Often referred to as ‘Panky’ by his teammates, he was part of Rajasthan’s consecutive Ranji Trophy title wins in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. After retirement, he coached several domestic teams, including Delhi, focusing on unearthing new talent.

Gagan Khoda (Former India cricketer)

A gutsy batter, Khoda played two ODIs for India. However, he had an illustrious domestic career with Rajasthan, featuring in 132 first-class games and 119 List A fixtures, amassing over 13,000 runs across formats. His gritty 237 in the quarterfinals of the 1994-95 Ranji Trophy remains a talking point in the domestic cricket circuit. After retirement, Khoda joined the national senior men’s selection committee and continues to be involved in the game as a coach, mentor, and commentator.

Sanjay Vyas (Former Rajasthan captain)

A former Rajasthan captain, coach, administrator, and avid golfer, Sanjay Vyas dons multiple hats. He debuted for the state team in 1980, playing for nine years in 28 first-class and one List A game. A spin-bowling all-rounder, Vyas led Rajasthan to the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinals in 1987 before losing to Bengal. Post-retirement, he was involved in coaching and served on the senior selection committee for an extended period.

Jake Lush McCrum (CEO, Rajasthan Royals)

When Jake joined the Indian Premier League in 2018, he was one of the youngest Chief Operating Officers for Rajasthan Royals. Three years later, he was promoted to Chief Executive Officer. Playing a crucial role in overseeing the franchise’s growth in the IPL and other overseas leagues, Jake has built a world-class management team to execute the franchise’s expansive vision. Outside of board meetings, he can often be found at Shivaji Park or Oval Maidan in Mumbai, playing cricket.

HARNESSING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FOR SPORTS

Dr M S Dasgupta (Senior Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, BITS Pilani & President, Sports Engineering Association)

Dr. M.S. Dasgupta, a senior professor of Mechanical Engineering at BITS Pilani and president of the Sports Engineering Association, chairs India’s first international conference on Sports Engineering. A dedicated mentor, he has guided numerous thesis projects, specialising in Mechanical Engineering Design and Green Technology, and currently oversees two PhD projects.

Nasir Ali (MD & CEO, Gallant Sports)

With over 24 years in sales and marketing, Nasir brings a wealth of expertise across industries like fashion, agriculture, trading, medical equipment, and furniture. Driven by a deep passion for sports, he ventured into the sports infrastructure field during the 2010 Commonwealth Games, transforming the landscape. Known for his meticulous attention to detail—from civil works to sourcing the best global products—Nasir has overseen hundreds of installations across India.

Martin Owens (Head Coach, Reliance Foundation Youth Sport Odisha High Performance Centre)

Martin Owens has been the head coach at the Odisha Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre since 2022, has a strong background in developing young athletes, having previously coached at England Athletics. He has worked closely with top sprinters, including Animesh Kujur, India’s fastest in the 100m and 200m sprints in 2024, as well as emerging talents like Bapi Hansda and Mahendra Santa, who qualified for the World Junior Athletics Championships. Martin’s athlete-centric approach has helped athletes grow both on and off the track, notably coaching Odisha’s men’s 4x100m relay team to a historic national success.

WOMEN POWER IN SPORTS

Manjusha Kanwar (DGM - Sports, Indian Oil)

Manjusha is a celebrated former badminton player who was honoured with the Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023. Some of her notable achievements in a 12-year-long badminton career include a gold at the 2004 South Asian Games and bronze at the 1998 Commonwealth Games. Her administrative acumen has been called upon most recently when she was inducted into the IOA ad-hoc committee to oversee functions of the Wrestling Federation of India. She has been serving as the DGM at Indian Oil, contributing to sports promotion, talent identification, and athlete support.

Surbhi Misra (Former squash international)

Surbhi Misra, a former international squash champion and Maharana Pratap awardee, has left an indelible mark on the sport. As a coach for India’s junior squash teams at the World Junior Squash Championship, she guided the next generation of stars. Through the Surbhi Misra Sports Foundation, she continues to inspire and nurture future talent.

Anupam Nidhi (CSR Head, Vedanta Group & Hindustan Zinc Limited)

Anupam Nidhi heads CSR at both Hindustan Zinc Limited and Vedanta Group. Recognised as a ‘Young Leader’ for her contributions to CSR and Sustainability, she has also assessed corporations on sustainability for over seven years. Based in Udaipur, Anupam has over 23 years of experience in corporate and development sectors, leading projects in microfinance, project management, crisis management, employability, entrepreneurship, and environmental initiatives.

Shagun Chowdhary (Asian Championship gold medallist, Shooting)

Shagun was the first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympic trap shooting event, making her mark at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. She was also part of the national team that won bronze at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

Mona Agarwal (Paralympic bronze medallist, Shooting)

Mona Agarwal started her para-shooting journey in December 2021 and quickly rose to prominence in the sport, securing bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle (SH1) at the 2024 Paralympics. She also claimed her first World Cup gold medal in 2024, setting an Asian record.

SPORTS INDUSTRY POWERING RAJASTHAN’S ECONOMIC GROWTH

Anil Kumar (Founder & MD, Great SportsTech)

Anil Kumar Suravaram is the Founder and Managing Director of Great SportsTech (GSL), established in 2004 and now recognised as South Asia’s leading sports infrastructure company. With over 30 years of international experience, Anil has led GSL in executing some of the region’s most prestigious and innovative sports infrastructure projects across eight countries.A former national-level athlete in athletics and handball, Anil also earned state and national honours through the NCC, bringing his passion for sports into his visionary work at GSL.

Rajeev Khanna (Vice President, Rajasthan Royals)

Rajeev Khanna is a popular name in sporting circles. Hailing from Rajasthan, Khanna has been associated with Rajasthan Royals since 2009 in various capacities. In his current role as Vice President of Rajasthan Royals, he leads the franchise’s advocacy in the state. A managing partner at SSpark Sports and Entertainment, he was previously an advisor at the Rajasthan State Sports Council and also served as COO of Kings XI Punjab from 2016 to 2017. Recently, he was appointed CEO of Abu Dhabi T10.

Rahul Singhi (Director, Poornima University)

With over 12 years of experience as a director across multiple educational institutions, Rahul Singhi is a passionate edu-preneur and innovator committed to empowering young minds and supporting underprivileged children. Holding a master’s degree in Family Business Management from S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research and certification as an architect from the Council of Architecture, India, he combines expertise in education with a strong foundation in business and design. As the co-founder of Poornima University and director of Poornima Group, he leads strategic and policy planning, institutional development, outreach, partnerships, admissions, branding, and human resource development. He also oversees hostels and mentorship programmes and is actively involved in professional organisations like EO, Yi Jaipur, and CII, where he serves in leadership roles.

Vivek Lodha (Co-founder & Director, Premier Handball League)

As an investor, co-founder, and shareholder in the Premier Handball League, Vivek Lodha sees tremendous potential in India’s sports entertainment market, driven by the country’s vast, youth-oriented audience. Recognising handball as a dynamic, fast-paced sport with substantial growth prospects, he is confident in its ability to capture attention and thrive within India’s expanding sports landscape.

THE LEGACY OF POLO

Lt. Col. Vishal Chauhan (Former India player)

Lt. Col. Chauhan played in three consecutive Polo World Cups for India in 2007, 2011, and 2014, and is currently the only officer in the Armed Forces to have achieved this milestone. He was instrumental in the Indian team’s victory in the Tri-Continent Championship in 2011, marking India’s first championship win in 67 years by defeating Pakistan in the final. Representing India in over 50 international matches from 2005 to 2015, he was part of the Indian Polo team during this period and has served with the Army team since commissioning in the 61 Cavalry.

K. S. Garcha (Former India captain and coach)

Colonel Garcha began playing polo when he joined the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and captained both the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy teams. Colonel Garcha is a name synonymous with Indian polo and military excellence. An Arjuna Award recipient in 1987, he is known for his courage, whether leading cavalry into battle or dominating on the polo field.

PROJECT GOLD – PRODUCING MEDAL WINNERS FROM RAJASTHAN

Rajat Chauhan (World champion, Compound Archery)

The 29-year-old is an accomplished Indian compound archer who made history by winning a silver medal at the 2015 World Archery Championships in Copenhagen, the first Indian to do so. He also secured gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon and the 2015 Asian Championships in Bangkok.

Dr Niraj K Pawan (Head, Rajasthan Sports Council and Secretary, Youth and Sports Affairs)

This IAS officer has significantly impacted Rajasthan through roles in health, agriculture, and education. As Secretary of Youth Affairs and Sports and Chairman of RSSC, he is committed to enhancing sports infrastructure and training in Rajasthan, aiming to produce more medal-winning athletes from the state.

Ripudaman Singh (right) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ripu Daman Singh (Dronacharya Awardee, Para Coach)

Known as R.D. Singh, he is an Indian athletics coach who became the first Dronacharya Awardee for para-sports in India. Singh has trained many successful para-athletes, including Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia, many of whom have gone on to win medals in Asian Para Games and Commonwealth Games.

Divyakriti Singh Rathore (Asian Games Gold medallist, Equestrian)

The 29-year-old is an Indian equestrienne who won gold in the team dressage event at the 2022 Asian Games. She is the first Indian woman to receive the Arjuna Award in equestrian sports. Divyakriti has also won medals at the Junior National Equestrian Championships and achieved a world ranking of 14 and an Asian ranking of 1 in 2023.

CRICKET’S NEW HORIZONS

Ajay Jadeja (Former India captain)

Ajay Jadeja played 15 Test matches for India from 1992 to 2000, amassing 576 runs with an average of 26.18, including four half-centuries and a top score of 96. His ODI career, however, truly showcased his talent, as he represented India in 196 matches, scoring 5,359 runs at an impressive average of 37.47, with six centuries and 30 half-centuries to his name. Known for his thrilling 45 off 25 balls against Pakistan in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal, Jadeja was also a key part of India’s 1995 Asia Cup-winning squad.

Beyond his batting prowess, Jadeja stood out as one of the finest fielders of his generation, consistently praised for his agility and precision on the field. In domestic cricket, he played 111 First-Class and 291 List A matches, scoring over 8,000 runs in each format and compiling 31 centuries and 88 half-centuries across them.

After retiring from the game, Jadeja smoothly transitioned into media and became a respected cricket analyst. Recently, he embraced a new role as a mentor, guiding the Afghanistan cricket team during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, bringing his rich experience to a new generation of players.

Sportstar Sports Conclave - Focus Rajasthan will be held on November 9, at Poornima University in Jaipur. Follow the day-long event live on sportstar.thehindu.com and Sportstar’s YouTube channel.