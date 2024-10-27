U-23 Wrestling World C’ships 2024: Abhishek Dhaka clinches India’s sixth medal with men’s 61 kg bronze

Abhishek Dhaka secured India’s sixth medal at the Under-23 Wrestling World Championships 2024 in Tirana, Albania, winning the bronze in the men’s freestyle 61kg category on Saturday.

Dhaka defeated Mykyta Abramov of Ukraine 3-1 to win by points. The Indian had lost to the eventual silver medallist Ruslan Abdullayev of Azerbaijan 1-11 in the semifinal.

Bashir Magomedov won gold, while Ebrahim Mahdi Khari of Iran shared the bronze with the Indian.

India is yet to win a gold in this edition of the tournament, having won only two previously. Aman Sehrawat won the first in 2022 in the men’s 57kg while Reetika Hooda won the women’s 76kg division last year while competing under the United World Wrestling flag.

List of Indian medallists at Under-23 Wrestling World Championships 2024 Anjli- Women’s freestyle 59kg Silver Vishvajit More- Men’s Greco Roman 55kg Bronze Monika- Women’s freestyle 68kgBronze Neha Sharma- Women’s freestyle 57kgBronze Shiksha- Women’s freestyle 65kgBronze Abhishek Dhaka- Men’s freestyle 61kgBronze