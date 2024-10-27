MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazilian footballer sent off just three seconds into top flight match

Cruzeiro’s Rafa Silva left his team one man down in what ended as a 3-0 defeat at Athletico Paranaense.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 10:36 IST , Sau Paulo - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Brazilian striker Rafa Silva was sent off after hitting a rival with his elbow just three seconds into a match.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Brazilian striker Rafa Silva was sent off after hitting a rival with his elbow just three seconds into a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Brazilian striker Rafa Silva was sent off after hitting a rival with his elbow just three seconds into a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Brazilian striker was sent off in a top flight division match on Saturday after hitting a rival with his elbow just three seconds into a match.

Cruzeiro’s Rafa Silva left his team one man down in what ended as a 3-0 defeat at Athletico Paranaense.

Silva hit Athletico’s Kaique Rocha slightly below his neck as they challenged for the ball shortly after kick off.

Referee Rodrigo Jose Pereira de Lima duly sent the 32-year-old Cruzeiro player off for one of the earliest red cards in football history.

Athletico is fighting against relegation in the Brazilian league.

Cruzeiro is seeking one of the top positions to secure a direct berth in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores.

The team from Belo Horizonte rested some of its players for the match in the city of Curitiba so they can recover for the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana at Argentina’s Lanus next week. The first leg ended 1-1.

Related stories

Related Topics

Copa Sudamericana /

Copa Libertadores

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2, Round 3: Chhattisgarh piles on vs Tamil Nadu; Andhra all-out for 344 vs HP
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazilian footballer sent off just three seconds into top flight match
    AP
  3. WTT Champions: Manika Batra’s campaign ends after defeat to China’s Tianyi in quarters
    PTI
  4. SL vs WI, 3rd ODI: Lewis century powers West Indies to consolation win against Sri Lanka
    AP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Guardiola vows to learn from rock-bottom Southampton after tight win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazilian footballer sent off just three seconds into top flight match
    AP
  2. French coach Renard back in charge of Saudi Arabia
    Reuters
  3. Lamine Yamal becomes youngest goalscorer in El Clasico, scores in Real Madrid vs Barcelona
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights: RMA 0-4 FCB, Lewandowski, Yamal and Raphinha score as Barca wins El Clasico
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Di Lorenzo goal earns leader Napoli 1-0 win over lowly Lecce
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2, Round 3: Chhattisgarh piles on vs Tamil Nadu; Andhra all-out for 344 vs HP
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazilian footballer sent off just three seconds into top flight match
    AP
  3. WTT Champions: Manika Batra’s campaign ends after defeat to China’s Tianyi in quarters
    PTI
  4. SL vs WI, 3rd ODI: Lewis century powers West Indies to consolation win against Sri Lanka
    AP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Guardiola vows to learn from rock-bottom Southampton after tight win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment