MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen pays price for soft defending in Bremen draw, says coach Alonso

Werder twice came from a goal down to snatch a point and leave Leverkusen with a third draw in its last four league games.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 08:57 IST , Bremen - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso reacts after Werder Bremen’s Marvin Ducksch scores.
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso reacts after Werder Bremen’s Marvin Ducksch scores. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso reacts after Werder Bremen’s Marvin Ducksch scores. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen’s sloppy performance in its 2-2 draw at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday, which included conceding a 90th-minute equaliser, was down to the German champions’ weak defending, coach Xabi Alonso said.

Werder twice came from a goal down to snatch a point and leave Leverkusen with a third draw in its last four league games.

“The fact that Werder could come back was down to both sides,” Alonso said. “We were too soft in defending and they used their chances.

“We can and must defend better. At the moment we are missing a bit of stability. When we win it back then we will improve,” said the Spanish coach, who led them to an unbeaten domestic league and Cup double last season.

ALSO READ | Leverkusen twice wastes lead to draw 2-2 at Werder despite Boniface goal on comeback

“At the end of the day we cannot be satisfied having twice wasted a lead,” Alonso said. “It is not the first time this has happened to us this season. There are things we need to correct.”

Leverkusen’s latest slip-up in the league has left them five points off leader RB Leipzig in third place. It also drew 1-1 at Brest in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“This feels like crap,” said central defender Jonathan Tah. “Like a defeat. We just have to keep defending until the last second.

“The goals we let in were frustrating. I feel responsible. But we will get the chance to silence those talking about us now.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Xabi Alonso /

Werder Bremen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2, Round 3: Tamil Nadu hunts early wickets vs Chhattisgarh; Mumbai 253/6 vs Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen pays price for soft defending in Bremen draw, says coach Alonso
    Reuters
  3. Mexican GP: Sainz takes pole in Mexico City ahead of Verstappen
    AFP
  4. Swiss Indoors: Shelton beats Fils to take on Mpetshi Perricard in final
    AP
  5. Vienna Open: Khachanov upsets De Minaur to face Draper in final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen pays price for soft defending in Bremen draw, says coach Alonso
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen twice wastes lead to draw 2-2 at Werder despite Boniface goal on comeback
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leipzig beats Freiburg to go top, Dortmund loses against Augsburg
    AFP
  4. Bayern to learn from heavy Barcelona loss and victories will come, says Kompany
    Reuters
  5. Leipzig’s Simons out for several weeks with ligament injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2, Round 3: Tamil Nadu hunts early wickets vs Chhattisgarh; Mumbai 253/6 vs Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen pays price for soft defending in Bremen draw, says coach Alonso
    Reuters
  3. Mexican GP: Sainz takes pole in Mexico City ahead of Verstappen
    AFP
  4. Swiss Indoors: Shelton beats Fils to take on Mpetshi Perricard in final
    AP
  5. Vienna Open: Khachanov upsets De Minaur to face Draper in final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment