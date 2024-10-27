Vienna Open: Khachanov upsets De Minaur to face Draper in final

Karen Khachanov upset second-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-4 and will play for consecutive ATP titles in the Vienna Open.

Khachanov took his seventh career title and second of the year in Almaty last weekend and won his eighth straight singles on Saturday.

He’ll face seventh-seeded Jack Draper in the final on Sunday after the Briton beat Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-2, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Draper came from 4-2 down in the second set to improve his record against Musetti to 3-0.

Draper won his maiden ATP title in Stuttgart in June and reached the U.S. Open semifinals last month.

“I’d say a Grand Slam semifinal is probably a bigger match, but at the same time to be in the final after all the work I’ve put in this year and the season I’ve had, I’m incredibly grateful and really happy,” Draper said. “Roll on tomorrow.”

Khachanov leads their head to head 2-1, but they haven’t met in nearly two years.