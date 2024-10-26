MagazineBuy Print

Vienna Open: Draper beats Musetti to reach final, ensures career-high ranking

Draper claimed a 6-2, 6-4 win in one hour and 49 minutes and will tackle either Australia’s Alex de Minaur or Karen Khachanov of Russia for the title.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 22:53 IST , VIENNA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Britain’s Jack Draper in action during his semiginal match against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti.
Britain's Jack Draper in action during his semiginal match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Britain’s Jack Draper in action during his semiginal match against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Britain’s Jack Draper defeated Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in straight sets to reach the Vienna ATP final on Saturday, ensuring a rise to a career-high in the world rankings.

Draper claimed a 6-2, 6-4 win in one hour and 49 minutes and will tackle either Australia’s Alex de Minaur or Karen Khachanov of Russia for the title.

ALSO READ: Shelton outlasts top seed Rublev to face Fils in semifinal

“I thought the first set was a really high level from my side,” said 22-year-old Draper.

“Lorenzo is a really tough competitor. He’s had an incredible season. The second set was really up and down. There were some long points and definitely some nerves and difficult moments, but I’m really proud of the way I kept fighting.”

Draper, a US Open semi-finalist last month, will rise three spots to a career-best 15 in the rankings following his run in the Austrian capital.

