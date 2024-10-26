Move on from expensive watches, jewellery, staycations and smartphones because Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar just gave his parents the best gift on their wedding anniversary. The 27-year-old homed in and registered his 100th First-Class wicket on Saturday during a Ranji Trophy clash against Bihar.

And if one thought that was all, it absolutely wasn’t, for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru player also received his maiden Twenty20 International call-up the previous night for November’s South Africa tour. Understandably, Vyshak was elated when Sportstar caught up with him after the day’s play at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.

“Honestly, I came to know a day before it was made public (about the India squad selection). But obviously, once it was official, only then it hit me. I was very, very emotional. And when I spoke to my parents, they got emotional as well. It is a moment to be cherished forever because today (Saturday) is my parents’ anniversary as well. On top of that, [I got] the 100th First-Class wicket also (of that of Babul Kumar),” he said.

The ability to tweak his pace at will is something that has probably propelled Vyshak into the selectors’ spotlight. Plus, he has lately proved his red-ball credentials in the Duleep Trophy, returning with ten wickets in three games. In the T20 format, he picked 11 wickets from nine Maharaja Trophy KSCA 2024 games, while playing for the Gulbarga Mystics.

ALSO READ | Spinners dominate as Karnataka takes control against Bihar on Day 1

Vyshak said, “I’ve worked a lot on it (the slower ball). I’ve had help from Bharat Arun (former India bowling coach) sir. I’m really grateful for that and hopefully, I can continue with and add more variations to my bowling.”

Now that half the job is done en route to finally getting the coveted international cap, would Vyshak consider doing things differently? “Nothing drastic. I just have to go back, hit the right lengths and work on my variations. One thing, though. I’ve been playing a lot of red-ball [cricket], so it’s going to take a couple of sessions for me to go and practise with the white ball to get into the groove. But, I am confident.”

FILE PHOTO: RCB’s Vyshak Vijaykumar (L), runs to take a catch during training ahead of IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Far from the madding crowd of RCB, Vyshak silently continues to follow the work ethic of star batter Virat Kohli, someone he has always looked up to. “Obviously, can’t be like him, but at least I’m trying to. Now I set a routine for myself, have a disciplined food habit and a disciplined sleep schedule as well. I want to be there everywhere, do a lot of stuff. Even when it comes to fielding, I want to take a lot more catches.”

Elaborating on his fitness regime, Vyshak said: “I train for bowling and strength and running on alternate days. Because I have been in the BCCI [fast bowling central] contract, they’ve been giving me a set routine to follow. They have a tracker where whatever I do on the ground, how many hours I bowl, gets recorded. They have been managing my workload and that has been really helping me to recover faster. I have been feeling very fresh even if I am bowling 20-25 overs a day.”

Although his achievements call for a party, Vyshak feels it can wait for the time being. “No celebrations. I have to come back here [for day two action against Bihar] at 7:20 am (laughs). So, I’ll go to sleep by 9 pm. Will just have a quiet dinner.”