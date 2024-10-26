Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has all but confirmed that it will retain MS Dhoni ahead of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

“We saw what he said in the press conference. When he says he wants to enjoy, what more do we want? We are happy. We will sit and discuss with him once he returns to Ranchi on October 28 or 29,” said CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan.

“We know he will always have the best interests of CSK in mind and holds Mr. N. Srinivasan in high regard. We will abide by whatever decision he takes.”

Last season, Dhoni embraced the role of a six-hitting specialist in the death overs. In just 73 balls, he hammered 13 sixes and 14 fours. His strike rate soared past 220.54, marking the first time he exceeded a 200+ strike rate in a season. Dhoni remained unbeaten in eight of his 11 innings.

Despite his heroics, CSK narrowly missed out on a playoff spot, finishing fifth on the table under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy. Both CSK and RCB ended with 14 points, but CSK fell short on net run rate, missing out on a top-four finish.

Dhoni, affectionately known as “Thala”, led CSK to 10 finals in its first 14 IPL seasons and won five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 ). Ahead of the IPL 2024 season opener, Dhoni stepped down as CSK captain and was succeeded by Gaikwad.