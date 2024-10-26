ISL 2024-25: Allan Paulista’s brace hands Hyderabad FC 4-0 away win at Mohammedan SC

Hyderabad FC thrashed Mohammedan SC 4-0 to register its first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

On a night where the host took the field in search of its maiden home win, it was Allan Paulista, who scored a brilliant brace with the likes of Stefan Sapic and Parag Shrivas also joining the goal-scoring windfall.

Allan Paulista found the target when he capitalised on Padam Chettri’s mistake to hand the visitor an early lead in the fourth minute.

Thangboi Singto’s boys piled more pressure on Mohammedan SC’s backline and soon doubled its advantage in the 12th minute when Stefan Sapic rose the highest to head home the second goal from a Cy Goddard corner.

ALSO READ | NorthEast United records biggest-ever league win after thrashing Jamshedpur FC 5-0

Three minutes later, Paulista added another to his tally after Parag Shrivas found the Brazilian unmarked in the final third.

Hyderabad FC could have had more before the break but Andrei Alba scuffed his shot wide of the target.

The second half saw Andrey Chernyshov turn to his bench as he brought on Cesar Manzoki, Mohammed Irshad and Makan Chothe in search for a response from his dispirited team.

Despite the changes, the visitor added the fourth on 51st minute when Parag Shrivas’ long range effort earned him his maiden ISL goal.

In the last 20 minutes of the game, Mohammedan SC threw bodies forward in search of goals but unfortunately, it was just not its night as Hyderabad FC registered its second clean sheet and first win of the season.

With this win, HFC moves to 11th position with four points from five matches, while MSC drops to twelfth with same number of points from six matches.