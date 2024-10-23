IPL mega auction: Five death bowlers who should be retained

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are preparing to announce their player retention lists ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, scheduled for later this year. According to the updated retention rules, each franchise can retain up to six players, using a combination of direct retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) option.

With IPL 2024 witnessing a surge in scoring rates and batters hitting more boundaries than ever, the demand for quality death bowlers has significantly increased. Given the option to retain six players, teams are likely to prioritise holding onto at least one standout bowler to strengthen their lineup.

Here’s a list of five death bowlers who teams should retain ahead of IPL mega auction:

1) Jasprit Bumrah - Bumrah is undoubtedly one of the best bowlers in the world right now. Over the last three IPL seasons, he has been exceptional, taking 18 wickets at an average of 14.27 while maintaining an economy rate of just 7.10 in the crucial death overs (between the 16th and 20th). What makes Bumrah even more remarkable is his ability to limit boundaries — only 11.52% of his deliveries have been hit for fours or sixes, and he has a dot-ball percentage of 34.1%. It’s almost certain that Mumbai Indians will retain him as a key player in its lineup.

2) Arshdeep Singh - Punjab Kings’ pacer Arshdeep Singh has emerged as one of the top fast bowlers, not only in the IPL but also in T20 internationals, particularly excelling in the death overs. Since 2022, he has maintained an economy of 9.62 in the final five overs (16-20), while taking 22 wickets with an impressive strike rate of 15. Arshdeep’s ability to control the game is reflected in his dot-ball percentage of 29.6, and he has conceded boundaries off just 20% of his deliveries.

3) Harshal Patel - Harshal has been the leading wicket-taker in the death overs over the last three IPL seasons, claiming 37 wickets. Across 393 deliveries in this crucial phase, he has recorded an economy rate of 10.10 and a dot-ball percentage of 33.3. Despite the high-pressure environment, Harshal has conceded boundaries on only 20% of his deliveries, making him a strong candidate for Punjab Kings to consider retaining or using the RTM option on.

4) Yash Dayal - The past 12 months have been outstanding for Yash Dayal across all formats. He established himself as one of the top bowlers for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2024. Since 2022, Dayal has bowled 163 deliveries in the final five overs, striking every 13.5 balls. Equally impressive is his economy rate of 10.49 and a dot-ball percentage of 30%. Given his strong performances and current form, RCB may be inclined to retain him or at least use the RTM option.

5) Matheesha Pathirana - Chennai Super Kings have greatly benefited from the addition of young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana over the last three years. In 259 deliveries, Pathirana has delivered 38.2% dot balls and conceded boundaries on just 15.83% of his deliveries. With an impressive economy rate of 8.36 in the final five overs, Pathirana is likely to be a strong contender for retention.