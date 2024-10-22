Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024 Updates: UP Yoddhas beats bengaluru Bulls 57-36; Pink Panthers demolish Titans 52-22

- October 22, 2024 22:00Final score: UP Yoddhas 57-36 Bengaluru Bulls
Pardeep gets a point but it dosn’t matter as the YODDHAS BEAT BULLS 57-36
- October 22, 2024 21:5957-35
YODDHAS ARE DEALING IN SUPER TACKLES NOW! Sumit initiated the body hold and the other two ably supported him as Ajinkya is off the mat
- October 22, 2024 21:5855-35
Ajinkya makes light work of Hitesh, who tried an ankle hold. But his teammates did not want to commit to it. Under 1 minute to go
- October 22, 2024 21:5655-34
ANOTHER SUPER TACKLE FROM THE YODDHAS! This time Pardeep is the victim. Bulls have gone for a review as they think Hitesh went out of bounds. Unsuccessful review
- October 22, 2024 21:5453-34
Successful one point raids from both the sides as Ajinkya and Haiderali get away with touch points
- October 22, 2024 21:5352-33
SUPER TACKLE! Sumit overpowers Pardeep
- October 22, 2024 21:5250-33
Five points on the bounce for the Bulls. Surinder Dehal tackles Surender
- October 22, 2024 21:5250-32
Pardeep goes deep, gets a touch on Ashu and goes back with ease
- October 22, 2024 21:5150-31
Two points for Pardeep as he gets touches on Hitesh and Mahender Singh
- October 22, 2024 21:5150-29
Saurabh’s ankle hold does the trick for the Bulls as Heidarali Ekrami gets tackled
- October 22, 2024 21:5050-28
Ajinkya tries to jump over two defenders, only to get tackled down
- October 22, 2024 21:4949-28
Pardeep’s failed dubki means another ALL OUT! It is turning out to be a forgettable night for the Bulls. But Pardeep manages a bonus
- October 22, 2024 21:4846-27
Bhavani gets a quickfire touch point
- October 22, 2024 21:4845-27
Pardeep gets two points, including a bonus
- October 22, 2024 21:4745-25
Into the final 10 minutes. Yoddhas to raid first. Surender goes in, Super Tackle opportunity for the Bulls. But Surender gets an easy touch point
- October 22, 2024 21:4444-25
Pardeep gets a bonus point. Time out
- October 22, 2024 21:4344-24
Bharat Hooda with a two point raid. He evades Saurabh’s try at the back and gets a touch on Rohit as well
- October 22, 2024 21:4342-24
Bonus point for Jatin as the score difference bloats further
- October 22, 2024 21:4241-24
Yoddhas with their first successful tackle of the evening as they bring down Ajinkya
- October 22, 2024 21:4140-24
Surender with yet another one-point raid
- October 22, 2024 21:3939-24
Bengaluru challenges claiming two points for Jatin. And it’s a successful review. Sahul Kumar and Mahender Singh off to the bench
- October 22, 2024 21:3839-22
Bharat with yet another point as he overcomes Arulnanthababu’s dash
- October 22, 2024 21:3838-22
Sumit gets the ankle hold right but didn’t get the support from his teammates as Ajinkya walks away with a point
- October 22, 2024 21:3738-21
Two points for the Yoddhas. Ponparthiban’s ankle hold on Surender is weak. Jatin gets on the way and has to walk away as well
- October 22, 2024 21:3636-21
Jatin break’s Ashu’s body block to get a point
- October 22, 2024 21:3536-20
Surender gets a touch point
- October 22, 2024 21:3535-20
SUPER RAID FROM PARDEEP! He powers through Bharat, Sahul Kumar and Mahender Singh
- October 22, 2024 21:3435-17
Bharat goes back with a bonus as well
- October 22, 2024 21:3434-17
Bonus point for Ajinkya
- October 22, 2024 21:3334-16
SUPER 10 for Surender! He picks up one via a touch point off Arulnanthababu
- October 22, 2024 21:3233-16
Game resumes. Bulls with the first raid. Ajinkya comes in, gets away with a touch point off Vivek
- October 22, 2024 21:2633-15
Do or die for UP Yoddhas. Nitin swoops in with an ankle hold to deny Bhavani’s raid and that’s the end of first half
- October 22, 2024 21:2533-14
Pardeep tries a dubki over Sumit but fails. Less than one and a half minutes remain in the half
- October 22, 2024 21:2332-14
Surender and Pardeep get one touch point each
- October 22, 2024 21:2229-13
Sahul initiates an unneccessary body hold on Pardeep, who slips away with ease
- October 22, 2024 21:2229-12
Surender gets the dubki right as he goes back with two touch points. Jatin of bulls gets a touch point as well
- October 22, 2024 21:2126-11
Jatin gets a touch point off Ashu
- October 22, 2024 21:2026-10
Bharat gets a bonus point
- October 22, 2024 21:2025-10
Surender with a superb ankle hold on Pardeep to get a tackle point. Two one-sided matches in a single evening? So far, it’s looking like it
- October 22, 2024 21:1924-10
BHARAT WITH A WHOPPING FIVE POINT RAID! ANOTHER ALL OUT INFLICTED! Bharat gets three touches and runs back successfully
- October 22, 2024 21:1819-10
Pardeep gets a bonus point
- October 22, 2024 21:1819-9
Surender Gill takes his sweet time on the mat but gets a last-moment touch point
- October 22, 2024 21:1618-9
Game resumes. Jatin goes back with an empty raid
- October 22, 2024 21:1318-9
SUPER RAID FOR YODDHAS! Bharat evades his way through the defense of Parteek, Surinder Dehal and Saurabh Nandal. Time out called
- October 22, 2024 21:1215-9
Sumit pushes Jatin out of bounds and the YODDHAS HAVE INFLICTED AN ALLOUT ON THE BULLS!
- October 22, 2024 21:1211-8
Surender gets a touch point off Saurabh. Followed by a bonus point for the bulls via Jatin
- October 22, 2024 21:1110-7
Do or die raid for the Yoddhas. SUPER TACKLE! Bharat forces Ashu out of bounds but Arulnanthababu and Sumit contain him before he can get to the other side
- October 22, 2024 21:099-4
Sumit and Surender team up to bring down Ajinkya near the half way mark
- October 22, 2024 21:088-4
Pardeep gets a thigh hold first up by Sumit and then gets crowded by the defense. He’s sent back to the bech for the second time tonight
- October 22, 2024 21:076-4
Bharat with a bonus point. Pardeep follows it with a bonus point of his own
- October 22, 2024 21:064-3
Pardeep with his trademark running hand touch to get a point off Vivek
- October 22, 2024 21:054-2
Bharat Hooda with a two point raid as he gets touches on both Saurabh and Parteek
- October 22, 2024 21:052-2
Nitin with a superb ankle hold to remove Surender. Earlier, Pardeep was sent back to the bench by Vivek
- October 22, 2024 21:041-1
Pardeep gets a simple touch point off Ashu. He’s averaging 11.9 points per game against the Yoddhas and he’s started off with ease here
- October 22, 2024 21:031-0
Bharat gets away with a bonus as Yoddhas start off the proceedings
- October 22, 2024 21:01Yoddhas vs Bulls - Lineups
UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill, Ashu, Vivek, Bhavani, Bharat, Sahul, Sumit
Bengaluru Bulls: Pardeep, Surinder, Parteek, Jatin, Ajinkya, Saurabh, Nitin
- October 22, 2024 20:55Final score: Pink Panthers 52-22 Telugu Titans
Ashish goes in for a do or die raid and gets overpowered. PINK PANTHERS CRUSHES TELUGU TITANS 52-22
- October 22, 2024 20:5451-22
Sombir is tackled by Pawan! The rest of the defenders then bombard him to stop him in his tracks
- October 22, 2024 20:5351-21
Abhijeet gets a point off Krishan. This match continues to be an one sided affair
- October 22, 2024 20:5150-21
FOURTH ALL OUT! Lucky gets a bonus but is tackled midway. Less than 2minutes remaining in the match
- October 22, 2024 20:5146-20
Ajit goes for a super tackle with an ankle hold but Arjun overpowers him to collect a point
- October 22, 2024 20:5043-20
Unsuccessful outing for Pawan in a do or die raid
- October 22, 2024 20:4942-20
Arjun, unreal! he continues to knock down defenders and this time it’s Sunder
- October 22, 2024 20:4841-20
Abhijeet gets tackled by Sunder as the Titans finally get a point after quite a while
- October 22, 2024 20:4841-19
Arjun gets a touch point off Sagar. The defender has not been upto the mark thus far
- October 22, 2024 20:4740-19
Arjun with an unsuccessful raid again. The Panthers have planned it to perfection against Pawan. He’s been on the bench this evening for more than 15 minutes now
- October 22, 2024 20:4639-19
ANOTHER ALL OUT! THAT’S THREE INFLICTED BY THE PANTHERS ON TITANS. Ankush initiates a tackle on Ashish and he os pounced by everyone in the defense
- October 22, 2024 20:4536-18
Ajit tries for an ankle hold as well as a super tackle but Arjun proves too strong for him
- October 22, 2024 20:4434-18
Bonus point for the Titans via Ashish
- October 22, 2024 20:4434-17
The final 10 minutes of the game have begun. No surprises here as Arjun gets a point off a running hand touch. Titans reduced to three players now
- October 22, 2024 20:3933-17
Pawan goes in for a raid and he’s taken off immediately as he gets trapped in the middle fo the mat with the pink and blue outfits crowding him
- October 22, 2024 20:3831-17
ALL OUT INFLICTED AGAIN BY THE PANTHERS! Ankush tackles Pawan to perfection
- October 22, 2024 20:3827-16
Two more for ARJUN! He uses his brute force to break through the defense of Krishan and Ashish
- October 22, 2024 20:3716-25
Pawan is finally stopped in his tracks as Ankush completes a successful tackle
- October 22, 2024 20:3624-16
Two points again for Arjun! He takes points off Sagar and Sunder!
- October 22, 2024 20:3622-16
Pawan sneaks away with a touch point as he touches Surjeet despite three other defenders surrounding him
- October 22, 2024 20:3422-15
Do or die for the Panthers now. Arjun knocks down Ajit Pawar on his way out. SUPER 10 FOR ARJUN!
- October 22, 2024 20:3421-15
Do or die raid for the Titans. They have had three out of three successful D/D raids. Scratch that, make it four as Pawan gets a touch point off Surjeet
- October 22, 2024 20:3121-14
Two points for the Panthers as Arjun picks up a bonus and a point off Sagar, who came in with a dash but failed to contain the raider. The Panthers continue their ascendency
- October 22, 2024 20:2819-14
Pawan opts for a challenge as he feels Vijay has picked a touch point off Reza but the referees think otherwise. The TV umpire is taking his time here as it’s touch and go. Unless there is concrete evidence, the decision cannot be overruled. Review Successful - One point for Titans
- October 22, 2024 20:2719-13
Match resumes. Arjun comes in for a raid. So far he has collected six points. Make that seven now as he geos back with a bonus point
- October 22, 2024 20:24A tale of two sessions
For the majority of first half was dominated by the Titans but the Panthers delivered when it mattered. In the first 10 minutes, Titans outscored Panthers by two (8-6) but the next 10 minutes were dominated by the Panthers as they collected 12 points
- October 22, 2024 20:2118-13
ALL OUT INFLICTED BY THE PANTHERS! Arjun gets a touch point off the remaining two defenders. FIVE POINT LEAD for the Panthers just seconds before the end of first half
- October 22, 2024 20:2114-13
Arjun goes in for a raid. The Titans had an opportunity for a super tackle, Sunder goes for the body block but fails. Panthers with a 2 point lead
- October 22, 2024 20:1913-12
SUPER RAID! ABHIJEET GETS BONUS AND THREE POINTS! Panthers have taken the lead now. Ankit, Pawan Sehrawat and Krishan were the casualities
- October 22, 2024 20:189-12
Ashish comes in for a do or die raid. Surjeet tries for a block but slips and Ashish walks away with a point
- October 22, 2024 20:179-11
Arjun goes deep inside and commits for a touch point off Vijay but Sagar was ready to tackle him on the right side. Two point lead for the Titans now
- October 22, 2024 20:169-10
Do or die again, this time for Vijay and he goes away with a bonus point. FYI: Bonus point is awarded only when there are six or seven defenders
- October 22, 2024 20:159-9
Do or die raid for the Panthers. Abhijeet comes in for the raid. Shoddy work from the defense as Sagar concedes an easy point while trying for a push
- October 22, 2024 20:148-9
Pawan tries to get a deep toe touch but Surjeet comes from behind to pounce on him and push him out of the mat
- October 22, 2024 20:137-9
Abhijeet gets a toe touch on Ankit for a successful do or die raid
- October 22, 2024 20:126-9
We are back after a short break. Pawan goes in for a ride. The Panthers are down to just four players now. Pawan forces an error on the Panthers as Reza steps out of bounds
- October 22, 2024 20:096-8
Another empty raid as Vikash goes back without a point. Time out called. So far, it has been neck-to-neck with very little separating the two teams
- October 22, 2024 20:076-8
Pawan gets a point off Ankush followed by an empty raid from Abhijeet of the Pink Panthers
- October 22, 2024 20:076-7
Arjun is finally tackled for the first time in the evening. Sagar with a superb double thigh hold to keep the raider at bay
- October 22, 2024 20:066-6
Vijay gets a touch point off Lucky
- October 22, 2024 20:066-5
Arjun goes deep into the other half, Ankit gets tempted for an ankle hold and fails as the Pink Panthers get a point
- October 22, 2024 20:055-5
Pawan gets tackled again. He tried a dubki but Lucky Sharma was up for the task. Scores level again
- October 22, 2024 20:054-5
Arjun goes in and comes back with a bonus point
- October 22, 2024 20:043-5
Do or die here as well. Ashish gets a running hand touch. Two point lead now and Pawan is back on the mat
- October 22, 2024 20:033-4
Do or die raid as Vikash enters the opposition’s mat. Krishan’s leg hold does the trick as the Titans take the lead
- October 22, 2024 20:023-3
Vikash Kandola’s body grab forces Pawan out of the mat. Parity restored
- October 22, 2024 20:012-2
Arjun wins a touch point after Vijay Malik’s failed tackle attempt
- October 22, 2024 20:002-1
Ankush tries to initiate an ankle hold but Pawan evades and collects a point
- October 22, 2024 19:591-1
Arjun Deshwal goes back with a touch point of his own
- October 22, 2024 19:591-0
Pawan comes in to raid first and makes light work of Surjeet. First point on the board for Titans
- October 22, 2024 19:58Toss
Jaipur Pink Panthers have won the toss and have asked Telugu Titans to raid first
- October 22, 2024 19:32Starting lineups - Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Telugu Titans : Vijay Malik, Ankit, Krishan, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Narwal
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Reza Mirbagheri, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Abhijeet Malik, Lucky Sharma, Vikash Kandola
- October 22, 2024 19:26Few minutes away from the start
- October 22, 2024 19:25Unstoppable Pardeep!
PKL 2024: Pardeep Narwal becomes first Pro Kabaddi League player to cross 1700 career raid points during Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
Bengaluru Bulls raider Pardeep Narwal became the first player to reach 1700 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League history during the match against Gujarat giants on Sunday.
- October 22, 2024 19:09Live streaming/telecast information
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar app/website.
- October 22, 2024 19:08Jaipur Pink Panthers squad
Arjun Deshwal, Ritik Sharma, Abhijeet Malik, Sombir, Shrikant Jadhav, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, K. Dharanidharan, Navneet, Ankush, Abhishek Ks, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Kumar, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Arpit Saroha, Mayank Malik, Ravi Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Amir Hossein Mohammadmalekiz, Aamir Wani
- October 22, 2024 19:01Telugu Titans squad
Chetan Sahu, Rohit, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Nitin, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Ankit, Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Krishan Dhull, Milad Jabbari, Mohammad Malak, Sunder, Sanjeevi S, Shankar Gadai, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Amit Kumar
- October 22, 2024 18:32Greetings
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. First up, it will be the Telugu Titans going up against Jaipur Pink Panthers while the second match will feature UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024 Updates: UP Yoddhas beats bengaluru Bulls 57-36; Pink Panthers demolish Titans 52-22
- Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: EST 0-0 NAS; Hosseini deny Ronaldo, Mane, Angelo
- Brest vs Bayer Leverkusen: Boniface to miss Champions League game after car crash
- AC Milan vs Club Brugge LIVE SCORE: MIL vs BRU Starting line-ups, UEFA Champions league updates
- ISL 2024-25: Krishna, Fall star as Odisha FC beats East Bengal 2-1
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE