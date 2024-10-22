MagazineBuy Print

Sultan of Johor Cup 2024: India colts continue winning streak, beat Malayisa 4-2

Indian junior men’s hockey team continued its winning streak in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 as it beat host Malaysia 4-2 after trailing 0-2 in the first nine minutes at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor, Malaysia on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 19:50 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian men’s hockey team beat Malaysia on Tuesday to record its third straight win at the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup.
Indian men's hockey team beat Malaysia on Tuesday to record its third straight win at the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup.
infoIcon

Indian men's hockey team beat Malaysia on Tuesday to record its third straight win at the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup.

Indian junior men’s hockey team registered its third consecutive victory at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Tuesday as it comfortably beat host Malaysia in Johor Bahru.

With this win, India is at the top of the points table with 9 points while New Zealand is placed second with 5 points and Australia is placed third with four points.

Sharda Nand Tiwari (11’), Arshdeep Singh (13’), Talem Priyobarta (39’) and Rohit (40’) scored in India’s win while Muhammad Danish Aiman (8’) and Harris Osman (9’) scored for Malaysia.

Malaysia made a roaring start to the match by putting India on the backfoot early in the game. A quick-fire goal was set up by its captain Muhammad Addy Jazmi Jamlus who assisted Aiman. The host doubled its lead in the following minute when Osman scored from a Penalty Corner.

Though the 2-0 lead for Malaysia was a setback for India, its forwards shook off the early nerves and created scoring opportunities. In-form drag-flicker Tiwari scored India’s first goal in the 11th minute through a perfectly-converted PC.

India equalised in the 13th minute when Arshdeep, assisted by Manmeet Singh, scored a fine field goal. While the second quarter remained goalless, there was plenty of action in the third quarter with India returning after the half-time break with renewed vigour in its attack.

India took a 3-2 lead in the 39th minute when Talem took a successful shot on goal from the edge of the circle. Later, Rohit extended the lead to 4-2 with a fine PC attack.

India faces Australia in its penultimate round-robin match on Wednesday.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

