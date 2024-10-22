Sultan of Johor Cup 2024: India colts continue winning streak, beat Malayisa 4-2

Indian junior men’s hockey team registered its third consecutive victory at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Tuesday as it comfortably beat host Malaysia in Johor Bahru.

With this win, India is at the top of the points table with 9 points while New Zealand is placed second with 5 points and Australia is placed third with four points.

Sharda Nand Tiwari (11’), Arshdeep Singh (13’), Talem Priyobarta (39’) and Rohit (40’) scored in India’s win while Muhammad Danish Aiman (8’) and Harris Osman (9’) scored for Malaysia.

India secures another big win! 💪

Our Junior Men's team continues their dominant run at the Sultan of Johor Cup with a solid 4-2 victory over Malaysia! 🏑

Outstanding goals from Shardanand Tiwari, Arshdeep Singh, Priyobarta Talem, and Rohit sealed the deal for Team India.🔥



Next… pic.twitter.com/MnKASlGF8q — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 22, 2024

Malaysia made a roaring start to the match by putting India on the backfoot early in the game. A quick-fire goal was set up by its captain Muhammad Addy Jazmi Jamlus who assisted Aiman. The host doubled its lead in the following minute when Osman scored from a Penalty Corner.

Though the 2-0 lead for Malaysia was a setback for India, its forwards shook off the early nerves and created scoring opportunities. In-form drag-flicker Tiwari scored India’s first goal in the 11th minute through a perfectly-converted PC.

India equalised in the 13th minute when Arshdeep, assisted by Manmeet Singh, scored a fine field goal. While the second quarter remained goalless, there was plenty of action in the third quarter with India returning after the half-time break with renewed vigour in its attack.

India took a 3-2 lead in the 39th minute when Talem took a successful shot on goal from the edge of the circle. Later, Rohit extended the lead to 4-2 with a fine PC attack.

India faces Australia in its penultimate round-robin match on Wednesday.