Afghanistan announces squad for Bangladesh ODI series, includes uncapped Sediqillah Atal

Atal, 23, has previously played six T20 internationals for Afghanistan and earned his maiden call for the ODIs after scoring consistently in the ongoing Emerging Asia Cup in Oman.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 21:36 IST , Kabul - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan’s Sediqillah Atal in action.
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan’s Sediqillah Atal in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan's Sediqillah Atal in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Afghanistan selectors on Tuesday named prolific opener Sediqullah Atal in its 19-player squad for next month’s three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh in Sharjah.

Atal, 23, has previously played six T20 internationals for Afghanistan and earned his maiden call for the ODIs after scoring consistently in the ongoing Emerging Asia Cup in Oman.

Besides Atal, left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad also staged a comeback after missing Afghanistan’s 2-1 series win over South Africa, also in Sharjah last month.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil described Atal as a future player.

“We have included a promising top-order batter in Sediqullah Atal, who has impressed everyone with his consistent top performances,” Sulimankhil is quoted in the Afghanistan Cricket Board release.

Atal has scores of 52, 95 not out and 83 in the Emerging Asia Cup.

Opener Naveed Zadran is recovering from an ankle surgery while spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is sidelined by a sprain to his right hand.

The three matches are scheduled for November 6, 9 and 11.

The series will help Afghanistan prepare for the eight-nation Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan from February to March next year.

Afghanistan is on a high in limited-overs cricket, having beaten top nations including England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in last year’s ODI World Cup held in India.

It also qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup jointly held in the United States and the West Indies in June.

Squad:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik

