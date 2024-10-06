ISL 2024-25 Golden boot race: Sadiku on top, Chhetri in fifth

The Indian Super League (ISL 2024-25) season got underway on September 13 with 13 teams vying for the top prizes.

Along with the clubs, the players will also look at adding to their collection with the ‘Golden Boot’ honour up for grabs.

FC Goa’s Armando Sadiku leads the way in the top-scorers chart with four goals in four games with NEUFC’s Alaeddine Ajaraie and Sadiku’s teammate Borja Herrera keeping up with him.

Former India international and Bengaluru FC striker Sunil Chhetri, who has never won the Golden Boot before, has three goals in four outings and is placed fifth in the list.

ISL 2024-24 top-scorers list