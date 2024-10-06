Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW

Flick’s side travels to Alaves on Sunday, coming off Tuesday’s 5-0 home win over Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League.

Barcelona signed Szczesny as a free agent on Wednesday after the Polish goalkeeper reversed his decision to retire and come to the team’s aid following Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s season-ending injury.

Szczesny will not make his debut against Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga and will only be available for selection after the international break, manager Hansi Flick said on Saturday.

Barca is top of the LaLiga standings with 21 points from eight games while Alaves is 11th with 10 points. Barca was onto a perfect league start winning all of its opening seven matches but unfortunately lost against underdig Osasuna. The Catalan club will be hoping to get back to winning ways despite faciung an injury crisis all around its squad.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Alaves: Sivera; Tenaglia, Mourino, Abqar, Sedlar, Diarra; Jordan, Blanco; Vicente, Stoichkov, Martin; T. Martinez.

Barcelona: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Torres; Lewandowski.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO