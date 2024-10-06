MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match to be played at the Mendizorroza stadium in Spain.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 11:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal in action.
Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Flick’s side travels to Alaves on Sunday, coming off Tuesday’s 5-0 home win over Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League.

Barcelona signed Szczesny as a free agent on Wednesday after the Polish goalkeeper reversed his decision to retire and come to the team’s aid following Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s season-ending injury.

Szczesny will not make his debut against Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga and will only be available for selection after the international break, manager Hansi Flick said on Saturday.

Barca is top of the LaLiga standings with 21 points from eight games while Alaves is 11th with 10 points. Barca was onto a perfect league start winning all of its opening seven matches but unfortunately lost against underdig Osasuna. The Catalan club will be hoping to get back to winning ways despite faciung an injury crisis all around its squad.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Alaves: Sivera; Tenaglia, Mourino, Abqar, Sedlar, Diarra; Jordan, Blanco; Vicente, Stoichkov, Martin; T. Martinez.

Barcelona: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Torres; Lewandowski.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match kick off?
The Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:45 APM IST on October 6, Sunday at the Mendizorroza stadium in Spain.
Where to watch the Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match?
The Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India. The game will be streamed live on the GXR World app and website in India

Related stories

Related Topics

La Liga 2024-25 /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global Chess League 2024: PGB Alaskan Knight makes it four wins in four
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. England targets repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash
    AFP
  4. ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads, Mohun Bagan jumps to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  5. India squad for Bangladesh T20I series announced: Pace sensation Mayank Yadav gets maiden call-up; Samson included
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Szczesny to debut for Barcelona after international break
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius, Valverde shine as Real Madrid blanks Villarreal; Aspas sent off in Celta Vigo win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid vs Villarreal Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 1-0 VIL; Vinicius, Valverde power Madrid to win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid vs Villarreal Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 2-0 VIL; Vinicius, Valverde lead Los Blancos to victory
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global Chess League 2024: PGB Alaskan Knight makes it four wins in four
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. England targets repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash
    AFP
  4. ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads, Mohun Bagan jumps to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  5. India squad for Bangladesh T20I series announced: Pace sensation Mayank Yadav gets maiden call-up; Samson included
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment