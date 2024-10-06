Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the La Liga 2024-25 fixture between Real Madrid and Villarreal being played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
LIVE SCORE
Latest on Sportstar
- Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 1-0 VIL; Conde deny Mbappe, Vinicius; Valverde gives Los Blancos lead; Second half begins
- Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 1-0 VIL; Spanish League Updates
- Global Chess League 2024: Tan Zhongyi gets better of R. Vaishali; SG Pipers beats Upgrad Mumba Masters 12-4
- Shanghai Masters: Djokovic, Zverev through to third round
- Premier League 2024-25: Kovacic brace gives Manchester City 3-2 victory over Fulham; West Ham beats Ipswich
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE