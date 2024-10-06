MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 1-0 VIL; Spanish League Updates

RMA vs VIL: Live coverage of the La Liga 2024-25 fixture between Real Madrid and Villarreal being played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Updated : Oct 06, 2024 01:37 IST , CHRNNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid’s French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe fights for the ball with Villarreal’s Spanish defender #17 Kiko Femenia.
Real Madrid’s French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe fights for the ball with Villarreal’s Spanish defender #17 Kiko Femenia. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe fights for the ball with Villarreal’s Spanish defender #17 Kiko Femenia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 1-0 VIL; Spanish League Updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 1-0 VIL; Conde deny Mbappe, Vinicius; Valverde gives Los Blancos lead; Second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Lille loss a reality check for Real Madrid, says Ancelotti ahead of Villareal clash
    Reuters
  5. Atletico hit with stadium sanctions following fan disruptions in Madrid derby
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 1-0 VIL; Conde deny Mbappe, Vinicius; Valverde gives Los Blancos lead; Second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 1-0 VIL; Spanish League Updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Global Chess League 2024: Tan Zhongyi gets better of R. Vaishali; SG Pipers beats Upgrad Mumba Masters 12-4
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic, Zverev through to third round
    AFP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Kovacic brace gives Manchester City 3-2 victory over Fulham; West Ham beats Ipswich
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment