IND vs BAN T20I Series: Shivam Dube ruled out, Tilak Varma named replacement

India all-rounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

Tilak Varma has been named Dube’s replacement.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Tilak Varma in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

India will play three T20Is against Bangladesh, with the first match scheduled for Monday in Gwalior.

“All-rounder Shivam Dube is ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a back injury. The Senior Selection Committee has named Tilak Varma as Shivam’s replacement. Tilak will link up with the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning,” reads the BCCI official statement.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team.

India’s updated squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh: