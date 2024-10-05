MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Global Chess League 2024: Tan Zhongyi gets better of R. Vaishali; SG Pipers beats Upgrad Mumba Masters 12-4

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov defeated Parham Maghsoodloo, while Nihal Sarin, a player who relishes speed chess, continued his good run with a victory against Volodar Murzin.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 23:45 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Tan Zhongyi of PBG Alaskan Knights beat R. Vaishali of Ganges Grandmasters
Tan Zhongyi of PBG Alaskan Knights beat R. Vaishali of Ganges Grandmasters | Photo Credit: Lennart Ootes
infoIcon

Tan Zhongyi of PBG Alaskan Knights beat R. Vaishali of Ganges Grandmasters | Photo Credit: Lennart Ootes

They began the day with three wins out of three. The PGB Alaskan Knights made it four out of four in the second edition of the Global Chess League on Saturday.

Anish Giri and his troupe are indeed looking unstoppable at Friends House. They scored a crushing 12-3 win against Ganges Grandmasters in the opening match of the third day.

Giri drew with five-time champion Viswanathan Anand on the Icon board, but yet again there were crucial wins scored by his teammates on other boards. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov defeated Parham Maghsoodloo, while Nihal Sarin, a player who relishes speed chess, continued his good run with a victory against Volodar Murzin.

Both the Alaskan women also played their part. Tan Zhongyi got the better of R. Vaishali and Alina Kashlinskaya beat Nurgyul Salimova.

ALSO READ | How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Giri, however, was only cautiously optimistic.

“Yes we have won four out of four, but as we saw last year, the teams that start well may not be able to keep winning,” he told The Hindu. “It was a really good day for us.”

Alaskan Knights maintained its lead with 12 match points while defending champion Triveni Continental Kings and Alpine SG Pipers have six each.

SG Pipers scored a 12-4 win against Upgrad Mumba Masters.

The Icon boards clash between World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave was drawn, but there were wins for Richard Rapport and Daniel Dardha.

Continental Kings proved too good for American Gambits, with Alireza Firouzja registering another big win: he beat Hikaru Nakamura on the Icon board. Wei Yi and Alexandra Kosteniuk also tasted victories.

The results:
PBG Alaskan Knights bt Ganges Grandmasters 12-3 (Anish Giri drew with Viswanathan Anand; Nodirbek Abdusattorov drew with Arjun Erigaisi; Shakhriyar Mamedyarov bt Parham Maghsoodloo; Tan Zhongyi bt R. Vaishali; Alina Kashlinskaya bt Nurgyul Salimova; Nihal Sarin drew with Volodar Murzin).
American Gambits lost to Triveni Continental Kings 3-15 (Hikaru Nakamura lost to Firouzja Alireza; Jan-Krzysztof Duda lost to Wei Yi; Yu Yangyi drew with Temour Radjabov; Bibisara Assaubayeva lost to Alexandra Kosteniuk; Elisabeth Paehtz drew with Valentina Gunina; Jonas Buhl Bjerr drew with Javokhir Sindarov).
Alpine SG Pipers bt Upgrad Mumba Masters 12-4 (Magnus Carlsen drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave; R. Pragghanandhaa drew with Vidit Gujrathi; Richard Rapport bt Peter Svidler; Hou Yifan drew with Koneru Humpy; Kateryna Lagno drew with D. Harika; Daniel Dardha bt Raunak Sadhwani).

Related Topics

Global Chess League /

Anish Giri /

Ganges Grandmasters /

Viswanathan Anand /

Tan Zhongyi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Updates, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham start for Los Blancos in RMA v VIL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global Chess League 2024: Tan Zhongyi gets better of R. Vaishali; SG Pipers beats Upgrad Mumba Masters 12-4
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic, Zverev through to third round
    AFP
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Kovacic brace gives Manchester City 3-2 victory over Fulham; West Ham beats Ipswich
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: High-flying Bukayo Saka on another level, says Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Global Chess League 2024: Tan Zhongyi gets better of R. Vaishali; SG Pipers beats Upgrad Mumba Masters 12-4
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Global Chess League 2024: Carlsen loses on time against Firouzja; Triveni Continental Kings defeats Alpine SG Pipers 17-4
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Global Chess League 2024: Russian Grandmaster Peter Svidler who loves the grand stage of Test cricket
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Global Chess League 2024: Highly anticipated clash between India’s Arjun and Praggnanandhaa ends in draw on day one
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Global Chess League 2024: London’s Historical Friends House set to witness chess world’s best
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Updates, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham start for Los Blancos in RMA v VIL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global Chess League 2024: Tan Zhongyi gets better of R. Vaishali; SG Pipers beats Upgrad Mumba Masters 12-4
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic, Zverev through to third round
    AFP
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Kovacic brace gives Manchester City 3-2 victory over Fulham; West Ham beats Ipswich
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: High-flying Bukayo Saka on another level, says Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment