“Magnus, Magnus,” they shouted. “Giri, Giri,” shouted the rest.
It wasn’t the most usual of sights you would see ahead of a game of chess. Normally, it would be pin-drop silence. But, the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League is not the usual chess tournament.
The crowd at Friends Hall here was excited as Magnus Carlsen and Anish Giri, two of the most popular stars in international chess, came up to take their seats for their Icon board clash in a match between Alpine SG Pipers and PBG Alaska Knights. There was an antic-climax to the game though, as Giri blundered a piece, and Carlsen won in just 22 moves.
Giri’s teammates, however, rose to the occasion yet again. Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeated R. Praggnanandhaa, while Tan Zhongyi beat Hou Yifan in a game between two former World champions from China.
The game between Nihal Sarin and Daniel Dardha produced drama and some controversy, too. Nihal was winning, but he had much less time. He claimed a draw, which was allowed.
That meant Alaska Knights won 9-7, its fifth victory in as many matches. SG Pipers lodged an appeal. The decision hadn’t been taken at the time of filing this report.
The Knights thus retained its sole lead at the halfway mark of the league. It has 15 match points, six more than Triveni Continental Kings, which scored a commanding 12-3 win against Upgrad Mumba Masters.
Leading from the front on the Icon board was Firouzja Alireza once again. He beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.
There were also wins for Wei Yi and Alexandra Kosteniuk, over Vidit Gujrathi and D. Harika, respectively.
The results:
(The correspondent is in London at the invitation of Tech Mahindra)
