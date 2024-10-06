Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Arundhati takes three-fer as India defeats Pakistan by six wickets

India beat Pakistan by six wickets to open its account in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

A clinical bowling performance, led by a three-wicket haul from Arundhati Reddy restricted Pakistan Women to 105/8 in its 20 overs. Nida Dar top scored for Pakistan with a 34-ball 28.

Despite a mellow Power Play phase where India lost Smriti Mandhana for seven, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues kept the scoreboard ticking.

Shafali holed out to long on on 35 when trying to up the ante. Skipper Harmanpreet joined Jemimah in the middle and the two took India top the brink of victory. Jemimah was caught behind on 23 and the captain retired hurt after a strained neck but Deepti Sharma and Sajana S took the team over the line with two overs to spare.