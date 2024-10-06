MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Arundhati takes three-fer as India defeats Pakistan by six wickets

After losing to New Zealand, this is India’s first win in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in UAE.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 18:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arundhati Reddy starred with the ball after she picked up three wickets for India against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.
Arundhati Reddy starred with the ball after she picked up three wickets for India against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: ICC/X
infoIcon

Arundhati Reddy starred with the ball after she picked up three wickets for India against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: ICC/X

India beat Pakistan by six wickets to open its account in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

A clinical bowling performance, led by a three-wicket haul from Arundhati Reddy restricted Pakistan Women to 105/8 in its 20 overs. Nida Dar top scored for Pakistan with a 34-ball 28.

Despite a mellow Power Play phase where India lost Smriti Mandhana for seven, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues kept the scoreboard ticking.

Shafali holed out to long on on 35 when trying to up the ante. Skipper Harmanpreet joined Jemimah in the middle and the two took India top the brink of victory. Jemimah was caught behind on 23 and the captain retired hurt after a strained neck but Deepti Sharma and Sajana S took the team over the line with two overs to spare.

Related Topics

India women /

India Women vs Pakistan Women /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Bangladesh 0/0; Litton, Emon eye steady start after India elects to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali, Arundhati shine as IND-W beats PAK-W by 6 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. West Indies vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Winless Windies, Scots face each other
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Arundhati takes three-fer as India defeats Pakistan by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. How can India Women qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals after win against Pakistan?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. How can India Women qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals after win against Pakistan?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Arundhati takes three-fer as India defeats Pakistan by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. West Indies vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Winless Windies, Scots face each other
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali, Arundhati shine as IND-W beats PAK-W by 6 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs SCO, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch West Indies v Scotland; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Bangladesh 0/0; Litton, Emon eye steady start after India elects to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali, Arundhati shine as IND-W beats PAK-W by 6 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. West Indies vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Winless Windies, Scots face each other
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Arundhati takes three-fer as India defeats Pakistan by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. How can India Women qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals after win against Pakistan?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment