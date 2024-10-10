MagazineBuy Print

Tanvi Sharma, Aalisha Naik reach quarterfinals of Badminton World Junior Championships 2024

The 15-year-old Tanvi defeated Japan’s Niina Matsuta 21-18, 21-13 in 36 minutes in the round of 16. She will face third-seeded Chinese shuttler Xu Wen Jing for a place in the semifinals.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 13:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Tanvi Sharma.
FILE PHOTO: Tanvi Sharma. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tanvi Sharma. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Tanvi Sharma and Aalisha Naik progressed to the quarterfinals of the Badminton World Junior Championships in Nanchang, China, on Thursday.

The 15-year-old Tanvi, who finished runner-up at the Senior National Championships 2023, defeated Japan’s Niina Matsuta 21-18, 21-13 in 36 minutes in the round of 16. The Indian will face third-seeded Chinese shuttler Xu Wen Jing for a place in the semifinals.

READ | Lakshya Sen through to second round of Arctic Open after Rasmus Gemke gives walkover; Kiran George shocks world no 25 Wei

Aalisha, 18, defeated Malaysia’s Lim Zhi Shin 21-17, 21-17 in her round of 16 match in 30 minutes. She will take on China’s Dai Qin Yi in the quarterfinals.

The mixed doubles duo of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vennala Kalagotla went down 13-21, 16-21 to fourth-seeded Chinese duo Li Hong Yi-Zhang Jia Han in the round of 16.

Later in the day, Pranay Shettigar will play his round of 16 fixture in men’s singles.

