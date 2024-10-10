Tanvi Sharma, Aalisha Naik reach quarterfinals of Badminton World Junior Championships 2024

Tanvi Sharma and Aalisha Naik progressed to the quarterfinals of the Badminton World Junior Championships in Nanchang, China, on Thursday.

The 15-year-old Tanvi, who finished runner-up at the Senior National Championships 2023, defeated Japan’s Niina Matsuta 21-18, 21-13 in 36 minutes in the round of 16. The Indian will face third-seeded Chinese shuttler Xu Wen Jing for a place in the semifinals.

Aalisha, 18, defeated Malaysia’s Lim Zhi Shin 21-17, 21-17 in her round of 16 match in 30 minutes. She will take on China’s Dai Qin Yi in the quarterfinals.

The mixed doubles duo of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vennala Kalagotla went down 13-21, 16-21 to fourth-seeded Chinese duo Li Hong Yi-Zhang Jia Han in the round of 16.

Later in the day, Pranay Shettigar will play his round of 16 fixture in men’s singles.