Pakistan vs England: Root, Brook break record for fourth wicket in 454-run stand

Joe Root and Harry Brook broke the record for the highest fourth-wicket partnership in Tests during England’s first Test against Pakistan on Thursday at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Root and Brook put on a 454-run stand to go past Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh’s record of 449 for Australia against West Indies in Hobart in 2015.

This was also the third instance in Test cricket that two batters have scored 250-plus scores in an innings in Test cricket.

Root was dismissed after posting his highest Test score of 262, while Brook continues to bat, having notched up his maiden 300-plus score.

Pakistan scored 556 after opting to bat, while England has responded by going past 700 on the fourth day.