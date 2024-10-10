MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian players are best in the world, they bat well in all conditions: Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh faces a potential series whitewash after losing the second T20I by 86 runs, having lost the first match by 7 wickets.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 11:12 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Taskin Ahmed with the Indian players after Bangladesh lost the 2nd T20I by 86 runs.
Taskin Ahmed with the Indian players after Bangladesh lost the 2nd T20I by 86 runs. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Taskin Ahmed with the Indian players after Bangladesh lost the 2nd T20I by 86 runs. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian players are the best in the world and can bat well in any conditions, said Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed while conceding that batting frailties have let down the visitors in the T20I series, which the host leads 2-0 with one match left to play.

Bangladesh faces a potential series whitewash after losing the second T20I by 86 runs, having lost the first match by 7 wickets.

“(There is) no doubt that they are (the) best in the world, not only in their (home) conditions but all over the world. They are more experienced and better players than us,” Taskin told the media on Wednesday.

The pace trio of Taskin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman outfoxed the Indian top order inside the powerplay, putting Bangladesh in a strong position.

However, the spinners couldn’t maintain that advantage, allowing the pair of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh to rescue the host and get to a formidable total of 221/9.

READ | India thrashes Bangladesh by 86 runs to clinch series win

“In the powerplay, we did well, but they batted well in the end and unfortunately spinners had a bad day. Normally, we don’t have these kind of bad days but in T20 anything can happen on any day,” Taskin said.

“The spinners could not grip the ball as there was dew. We were in the game till the 11th or 12th over and on this wicket, if we had kept them under 180 runs, it was chaseable,” said Taskin, who was the pick among the bowlers with 4-0-16-2.

In reply, Bangladesh managed a mere 135/9 in their 20 overs, a total that would have been even lower if not for the veteran Mahmudullah’s contribution of 41 runs off 39 balls.

“We all know the Delhi ground is a high scoring (venue), the average (score) is more than 200. But unfortunately we didn’t bat well in both the games (in the series). Both wickets were pretty good to bat but as a team we didn’t play to our best potential,” he said.

“They batted really well till the end. It doesn’t matter if a few wickets fell, they were still coming at us and because of the big total (to chase), we tried to hit and lost a couple of wickets early on and also the momentum.”

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto previously acknowledged that his team struggles to consistently score 180 or more runs, and Taskin believes this ongoing difficulty stems from its lack of experience on quality pitches back home.

“They score 180 to 200 runs regularly. For us that is 130-40 at home. We don’t have that habit (of scoring big runs) and that is the reality. Hopefully, in the coming days, our home conditions will get better and at that point, we can chase big runs and defend as well.

Apart from its lacklustre performance with the bat, Bangladesh also missed a crucial opportunity by dropping Nitish Kumar Reddy, who went on to score a match-winning 74. He was let off the hook by wicketkeeper Litton Das when he was on just 5 runs.

“(A) catch drop is always costly, especially against an opponent like them who are best in the world. The margin of error is very small and so it was costly,” Taskin said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Taskin Ahmed /

Bangladesh /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian players are best in the world, they bat well in all conditions: Taskin Ahmed
    PTI
  2. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Root reaches 200, Brook goes past 150 as England eyes big 1st innings lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Richard Gasquet to retire after Roland Garros 2025
    Reuters
  4. The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. The Mushaga Bakenga story: From rough and tumble of football to people’s champion
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Indian players are best in the world, they bat well in all conditions: Taskin Ahmed
    PTI
  2. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Root reaches 200, Brook goes past 150 as England eyes big 1st innings lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh vs West Indies, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch BAN v WI
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: “I was in the zone today,” says Harmanpreet after 82-run win over Sri Lanka
    PTI
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Captain and coach gave me licence to play fearless cricket, says Nitish Reddy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian players are best in the world, they bat well in all conditions: Taskin Ahmed
    PTI
  2. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Root reaches 200, Brook goes past 150 as England eyes big 1st innings lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Richard Gasquet to retire after Roland Garros 2025
    Reuters
  4. The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. The Mushaga Bakenga story: From rough and tumble of football to people’s champion
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment