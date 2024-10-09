IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: India thrashes Bangladesh by 86 runs to clinch series win

India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead with another authoritative victory over Bangladesh here on Wednesday. India cruised home by 86 runs, reducing the third outing at Hyderabad to a dead rubber.

A new star, Nitish Kumar Reddy, shone bright at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Playing his second T20I, Nitish came good with a match-winning 34-ball 74. For good measure, Nitish picked up two wickets with his seamers.

Nitish, in the company of Rinku Singh (53, 29b, 5x4, 3x6) powered India to a commanding 221 for nine.

The visitor threw in the towel early in the chase. When the required rate touched an alarming 15, Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz dabbed it around and took quick singles. It was a meek surrender, far below the standards expected from an international team.

Certain of victory as early as in the tenth over, India offered part-timers Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag the chance to bowl. Abhishek and Riyan got a wicket each, painting a glaring picture of the poor batting.

Riyan evoked laughter from his teammates when he delivered an awkward low-arm slinger from way behind the umpire. India, far superior in every department, could afford the fun and games.

AS IT HAPPENED - IND vs BAN 2nd T20I

Hardik Pandya took his fielding seriously, sprinting across the outfield to pluck an outstanding catch in the deep. It was an exemplary effort, especially so when the fate of the match was already sealed.

Bangladesh elected to field, even if recent fixtures at the venue favoured sides batting first. There was help on offer for the pacers, as the pitch afforded spongy bounce.

This uneven nature accounted for opener Sanju Samson (10, 7b), who committed early to a length ball from Taskin Ahmed. Captain Suryakumar Yadav (8, 10b) fell similarly, chipping a Mustafizur Rahman cutter to mid-off.

Abhishek (15, 11b) suffered a second straight failure when he nicked a quick delivery from Tanzim Hasan Sakib onto the stumps.

From 41 for three, it was up to Nitish and Rinku to set the house right. The duo took their time to settle in and unleashed in the ninth over bowled by Mahmudullah. The spinner overstepped in the fourth ball, allowing Nitish to free his arms.

With the shackles broken, Nitish and Rinku piled on the big hits. Legspinner Rishad Hossain endured a nightmare in the next over, repeatedly offering length freebies.

Nitish was also severe on Miraz, hitting the tweaker for three sixes. The last was the mightiest - a strike over midwicket which sailed high and deep into the stands.

Rinku brought up his fifty with a six over the ‘keeper’s head and pointed to his bicep in celebration. This was the southpaw’s third T20I fifty.

The rapid 48-ball 108-run stand between Nitish and Rinku put India in the front seat. Hardik’s 19-ball 32 pushed India to a winning score.