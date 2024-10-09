Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table updated after IND vs SL: India moves to second spot in Group A after win against Sri Lanka

India beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs on Wednesday to stay in the race for semifinals in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

India moved to second place in Group A with four points from three games. Australia sits in the top spot, having won both their games in the tournament so far.

In Group B, South Africa beat Scotland by 80 runs earlier on Wednesay to move to the top of the table.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Group A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR 1. Australia 2 2 0 4 +2.524 2. India 3 2 1 4 +0.576 3. Pakistan 2 1 1 2 +0.555 4. New Zealand 2 1 1 2 -0.050 5. Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 -2.564

Group B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR 1. South Africa 3 2 1 4 +1.527 2. England 2 2 0 4 +0.653 3. West Indies 2 1 1 2 +1.154 4. Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 -0.125 5. Scotland 3 0 3 0 -2.671

(Updated after India vs Sri Lanka match on October 09)