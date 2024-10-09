MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table updated after IND vs SL: India moves to second spot in Group A after win against Sri Lanka

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 points table: Here are the standings for Group A and Group B after the India vs Sri Lanka match on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 22:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka .
Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka . | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka . | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs on Wednesday to stay in the race for semifinals in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

India moved to second place in Group A with four points from three games. Australia sits in the top spot, having won both their games in the tournament so far.

ALSO READ | How can India qualify for semifinals?

In Group B, South Africa beat Scotland by 80 runs earlier on Wednesay to move to the top of the table.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Group A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR
1. Australia 2 2 0 4 +2.524
2. India 3 2 1 4 +0.576
3. Pakistan 2 1 1 2 +0.555
4. New Zealand 2 1 1 2 -0.050
5. Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 -2.564

Group B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR
1. South Africa 3 2 1 4 +1.527
2. England 2 2 0 4 +0.653
3. West Indies 2 1 1 2 +1.154
4. Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 -0.125
5. Scotland 3 0 3 0 -2.671

(Updated after India vs Sri Lanka match on October 09)

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
