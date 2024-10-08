South Africa vs Scotland, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch vs SA v SCO; Predicted XI

Scotland, the only team in Group B yet to open its accounts, will face South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

South Africa comes into the game on the back of a seven-wicket defeat to England. The team had got off to a perfect start with a ten-wicket win against West Indies in its opening encounter.

When is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa will begin at 3:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 9.

Where is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa?

You can watch the LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa?

You can watch the LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on Sportstar’s website and app.