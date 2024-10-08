MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan eyeing legal route to challenge its withdrawal from AFC Champions League 2

The AFC announced that the Mariners had been considered withdrawn from the tournament for not turning up for the match against Iran’s Tractor FC.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 11:25 IST , Kolkata - 3 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Mohun Bagan played in its opening AFC Champions League 2 clash against FC Ravshan of Tajikistan, which finished goalless.
Mohun Bagan played in its opening AFC Champions League 2 clash against FC Ravshan of Tajikistan, which finished goalless. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan played in its opening AFC Champions League 2 clash against FC Ravshan of Tajikistan, which finished goalless. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to take a legal route to challenge its withdrawal (decided by the Asian Football Confederation [AFC]) from the Asian Champions League Two as soon as it receives a written confirmation from the football body.

“We were not communicated about the decision in an official capacity (till Tuesday 9, am IST). Everything happened on social media and through a release on their website,” a club source told Sportstar on Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan was scheduled to play Iranian top division side Tractor FC in its Champions League 2 match on October 2, at the Yadegar-e-Emam Stadium in Tabriz, Iran.

However, tensions between Iran and Israel escalated after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed by the Israel defence forces that eventually led to missiles being launched at Israel by Iran two days before the game.

Mohun Bagan’s players, as a result, wrote to the club and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), deciding against travelling to the country due to security reasons.

The international development also saw the Indian embassy issue a directive to request Indian citizens from travelling to Iran unless absolutely necessary, with visuals from Iran showing several missiles in the airspace, some also during an ongoing Champions League match.

READ | Mohun Bagan SG considered withdrawn from ACL 2 after refusing to travel to Iran: AFC

On Monday, the AFC announced that the Mariners had been considered withdrawn from the tournament for not turning up for the match. It thus eliminated the club from any position in the tournament.

“All matches played by Mohun Bagan Super Giant are cancelled and considered null and void in accordance with Article 5.6 of the Competition Regulations. For the avoidance of doubt, no points and goals in the club’s matches shall be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in Group A pursuant to Article 8.3 of the Competition Regulations,” the AFC said in a release.

Mohun Bagan, which qualified for ACL 2 as the Indian Super League (ISL) shield winner, played its first match of the tournament against Ravshan Kulob of Turkmenistan on September 18, which ended in a goalless draw.

It was scheduled to play four more group-stage games, other than the away game against Tractor, all of which stands cancelled now.

“We had our plans ready. Our practice (here in Kolkata) and preparations were done. We decided not to travel not without reason. But if and when their mail or acknowledgement comes to us, we will take the matter to court,” the source added.

“We are in touch with some international football lawyers and the club will try its best to get to the end of it.”

War and football have previously seen a similar episode in Russia, when the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final, scheduled in St. Petersburg, was embroiled in uncertainty and eventually moved to Paris.

Mohun Bagan, however, the club had to suffer the brunt of suspension by the football body that governs Asian football.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

AFC Champions League 2

