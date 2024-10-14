MagazineBuy Print

Indian women’s football team coach Santosh Kashyap announces 23-member squad for the SAFF Championship 2024

The Blue Tigresses will begin their campaign with a match against Pakistan, followed by the concluding group stage tie against defending champion Bangladesh.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 21:21 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
India is clubbed with Bangladesh and Pakistan in Group A.
India is clubbed with Bangladesh and Pakistan in Group A.
infoIcon

India is clubbed with Bangladesh and Pakistan in Group A. | Photo Credit: .AIFF Media

The Indian women’s football team head coach, Santosh Kashyap, on Monday, announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF Women’s Championship 2024, to be played at the Dasarath Stadium, Kathmandu, Nepal from October 17 to 30.

This will be Kashyap’s first assignment with the side after taking charge last month.

India is clubbed with Bangladesh and Pakistan in Group A, while host Nepal is drawn in Group B with Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan. After a three-week camp in Goa, the team will leave for Kathmandu on October 15.

The Blue Tigresses will begin their campaign with a match against Pakistan on October 17, followed by the concluding group stage tie against defending champion Bangladesh.

ALSO READ | We could have scored another: Farukh Choudhary after 1-1 draw against Vietnam

While both semifinals are on October 27, the final is on October 30.

India squad for the SAFF Women’s Championship 2024

Squad:
Goalkeepers: Payal Ramesh Basude, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Linthoingambi Devi Maibam.
Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Juli Kishan, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Sanju, Dalima Chhibber, Aruna Bag, Linthoingambi Devi Wangkhem.
Midfielders: Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Bala Devi Ngangom.
Forwards: Rimpa Haldar, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Manisha, Anju Tamang, Jyoti.

India’s group stage fixtures

October 17: Pakistan vs India - 5:15 PM IST

October 23: India vs Bangladesh - 5:15 PM IST

