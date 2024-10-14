Indian women’s football team coach Santosh Kashyap announces 23-member squad for the SAFF Championship 2024

The Indian women’s football team head coach, Santosh Kashyap, on Monday, announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF Women’s Championship 2024, to be played at the Dasarath Stadium, Kathmandu, Nepal from October 17 to 30.
This will be Kashyap’s first assignment with the side after taking charge last month.
India is clubbed with Bangladesh and Pakistan in Group A, while host Nepal is drawn in Group B with Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan. After a three-week camp in Goa, the team will leave for Kathmandu on October 15.
The Blue Tigresses will begin their campaign with a match against Pakistan on October 17, followed by the concluding group stage tie against defending champion Bangladesh.
While both semifinals are on October 27, the final is on October 30.
India squad for the SAFF Women’s Championship 2024
Squad:
India’s group stage fixtures
October 17: Pakistan vs India - 5:15 PM IST
October 23: India vs Bangladesh - 5:15 PM IST
