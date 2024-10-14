MagazineBuy Print

Impact Player rule scrapped for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

“Kindly note that the BCCI has decided to do away with the provision of the ‘Impact Player’ for the ongoing season,” the BCCI wrote to the State units on Monday.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 21:03 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Representative Image - Punjab’s team celebrates after winning the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy.
Representative Image - Punjab’s team celebrates after winning the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
Representative Image - Punjab’s team celebrates after winning the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed State associations that the Impact Player rule will be scrapped for the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), India’s domestic T20 competition.

“Kindly note that the BCCI has decided to do away with the provision of the ‘Impact Player’ for the ongoing season,” the BCCI wrote to the state units on Monday.

However, the rule will continue to be in effect in the IPL next year. A couple of years ago, the Impact Player rule was introduced in SMAT on an experimental basis and was subsequently adopted in the IPL.

RELATED: Battling accomplished Ashwin, Jadeja crucial for New Zealand, says Rachin Ravindra

Last season, several players — including T20 World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — expressed their disappointment with the Impact Player rule. Nevertheless, several stakeholders, including franchises and broadcasters, believe that the rule has made the tournament more intense and competitive.

The Impact Player rule was highlighted as a significant factor behind the massive scores recorded in IPL 2024. This rule permits teams to introduce a 12th player at any point during a match, allowing them to replace a player from the original XI announced at the toss.

However, with the rule now being scrapped in the domestic tournament, it remains to be seen whether the Impact Player rule will continue in the IPL beyond the 2025 season.

The Impact Player rule has also been used in the ILT20 and the Abu Dhabi T10.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has decided to continue with the two-bouncer an over rule in the SMAT. The two-bouncer an over rule allows additional bouncer in an over in domestic cricket, unlike international cricket, where only one bouncer is permitted.

Related Topics

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

IMPACT PLAYER

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
